Katy Perry Throws Diva Tantrum Over 'Inappropriate' Fan Proposal During Show... as Singer's Steamy New Romance With Justin Trudeau Ramps Up
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Even with a hot new romance to keep her happy, Katy Perry couldn't help but be obnoxious about it when a fan at a European concert held up a sign asking her to marry him, RadarOnline.com.
The loudmouth songbird, 41, pitched a diva fit that someone would dare propose to her amid her relationship with Justin Trudeau, as the pair took their love affair public earlier in the week.
'How Inappropriate!"
"There are so many crazy signs," Perry marveled as she looked around Prague, Czechoslovakia's O2 Arena on Thursday, October 30.
"This guy is trying to get me to marry him, and he has a ring in his hand," the singer roared as a man could be seen holding a sign reading, "Katy Perry, will you marry me?" near the front row.
"No, I am dating someone else for crying out f------- loud," the Teenage Dream songstress scolded the fan, feigning like she was offended because the world should know she has a new boyfriend.
Perry then huffed, "How inappropriate," about the proposal gesture before giving off a slight smile, but the audience fell silent and didn't see her humor in hollering at a ticket holder with a kind gesture.
Perry's Cake Controversy
The woman who posted the TikTok video taken at the concert disabled comments, but she, too, seemed exasperated by Perry's antics, writing "I can't with this woman" as the caption.
The proposal outrage comes several days after the I Kissed a Girl singer was blasted for her juvenile and "wasteful" behavior.
Perry was presented backstage after her Paris show with a large, white, neatly decorated 41st-birthday cake by her dancers and other crew members. After blowing out the candles, she turned and ran towards a worker, dumping the cake on his back and letting it fall to the floor while Perry broke out in laughter.
Her dancers were then shown trying to pick up pieces of the salvageable part of the cake to eat off the floor.
"It was a s----- thing to do, feel sorry for the person who made the cake. Perry's career is in a death spiral," one fan sneered on X after the video went viral. A second huffed, "What an entitled brat... no class."
"What a total wanker! Destroys a cake that someone spent hours making, that her dancers and staff could have enjoyed, and then left a s----- mess for the poor cleaners. I used to like Katy Perry, but she’s really turned into an arsehole. No wonder she’s dating Justin Trudeau," a third user scoffed.
Making Things Official
Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau took their romance public in Paris, France, on her October 25 birthday. The duo was photographed holding hands while exiting the Crazy Horse club after taking in a night of cabaret.
The pair was first linked in July 2025, when they were spotted having a cozy dinner in Montreal just ahead of her concert there.
Trudeau attended the show and was seen beaming as if he was on top of the world.
Speculation was rife about whether it was just a cute meet-up or something more, until Perry and Trudeau were photographed making out aboard a private yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, in early October.
Moving on Quickly
Perry wasted no time in getting back in the dating game after she and former fiancé Orlando Bloom split up in late June after nine years together.
The duo share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 5, whom they welcomed in August 2020.
While the Firework singer seems to be reveling in the fact that she was the first to find love again after their breakup, Perry admitted the duo would always be "family" because they're co-parents.