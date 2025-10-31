Katy Perry Throws Diva Tantrum Over 'Inappropriate' Fan Proposal During Show... as Singer's Steamy New Romance With Justin Trudeau Ramps Up

The woman who posted the TikTok video taken at the concert disabled comments, but she, too, seemed exasperated by Perry's antics, writing "I can't with this woman" as the caption.

The proposal outrage comes several days after the I Kissed a Girl singer was blasted for her juvenile and "wasteful" behavior.

Perry was presented backstage after her Paris show with a large, white, neatly decorated 41st-birthday cake by her dancers and other crew members. After blowing out the candles, she turned and ran towards a worker, dumping the cake on his back and letting it fall to the floor while Perry broke out in laughter.

Her dancers were then shown trying to pick up pieces of the salvageable part of the cake to eat off the floor.

"It was a s----- thing to do, feel sorry for the person who made the cake. Perry's career is in a death spiral," one fan sneered on X after the video went viral. A second huffed, "What an entitled brat... no class."

"What a total wanker! Destroys a cake that someone spent hours making, that her dancers and staff could have enjoyed, and then left a s----- mess for the poor cleaners. I used to like Katy Perry, but she’s really turned into an arsehole. No wonder she’s dating Justin Trudeau," a third user scoffed.