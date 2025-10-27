Your tip
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Romance Official by Stepping Out Holding Hands in Paris to Celebrate Pop Star's 41st Birthday

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has finally gone public with Justin Trudeau after the pair were snapped holding hands on Paris dinner date.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally gone public after weeks of speculation surrounding their new romance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new couple were pictured in Paris over the weekend, celebrating the pop star's 41st birthday.

Going Public to Confirm Romance

picture of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry and Trudeau were met by waiting snappers as they left Paris restaurant.

The pair left Crazy Horse Paris hand-in-hand in full view of waiting snappers, a move which suggests the pair had grown tired of keeping their relationship under wraps.

A fan was seen reaching out to give Perry a rose and wished her happy birthday as the pair left the theatre and headed towards their vehicle before they were driven away.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship, but rumors began to swirl in July when the pair were spotted enjoying a meal together at upscale eatery Le Violon in Montreal's Le Plateau neighborhood.

The singer’s dinner with Trudeau came just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Perry's Biggest Fan Revealed

picture of Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Trudeau was spotted at one of Perry's concerts as singer joked she was no longer single.

Trudeau, who separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, was spotted at Perry's concert in Montreal in late July, days after his dinner with the Roar singer.

A video of the concert shows the former Liberal party leader singing along as Perry performed her song Dark Horse.

Perry also joked with a fan at her show in London recently that she was no longer single.

During the performance, she noticed a fan’s sign that read, "Katy Perry, will you marry me?"

"You heard I was single? That’s interesting," Perry said. "You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago."

Trudeau Left Shock Over Relationship With Perry

picture of Justin Trudeau and ex-wife Sophie
Source: MEGA

The former Canadian Prime Minister has been single since his split from wife Sophie.

RadarOnline.com revealed recently how Trudeau cannot believe someone as glamorous as the Hot N Cold singer, 40, has actually fallen for him.

And insiders believe the couple have been secretly dating since the start of the summer.

A source claimed: "They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other."

The source continued: "He's a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Perry announced split from her former fiancé Orlando Bloom in July.

Perry and Trudeau were also pictured on her yacht, the 78-foot Caravelle, off Santa Barbara in California, last month.

The singer, in a swimsuit, and shirtless Trudeau, were caught in a clinch when a passenger on a tourist boat took a picture and recognized him from his tattoo.

Trudeau was initially the one keen to keep the relationship quiet.

An insider claimed to RadarOnline.com: "He's always been private, but after those photos surfaced, he's become extremely protective. He feels his trust was broken, and he doesn't want anyone knowing he's still seeing Katy."

And the pop star also got a thrill from keeping the romance secret.

The source claimed: "Katy finds the secrecy exciting – she says it gives things a bit of an edge. She's keeping it relaxed, but she's genuinely invested in him."

