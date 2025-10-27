Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Convinced King Charles Wants to Boot Him Out of Royal Lodge So Queen Can Move into Luxury Royal Residence'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla and Royal Lodge
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew believed King Charles planned to oust him from Royal Lodge for the Queen’s move.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew is convinced King Charles is secretly plotting to force him out of his lavish Royal Lodge home to hand it over to Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shamed 65-year-old royal, who has lived rent-free in the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate for more than two decades, has told friends he is the victim of a behind-the-scenes power play.

Andrew, who paid around $2million for a 75-year lease on the property in 2003, insists he cannot legally be evicted.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Growing Suspicion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew accused King Charles of plotting to evict him from Royal Lodge.

But the King, 76, has made no secret of wanting his brother to downsize to a smaller, more practical residence – a move that has taken on new urgency amid public anger over Andrew's taxpayer-subsidized lifestyle. The Prince, however, is now said to be "fixated" on the idea Charles' real motive is to give Royal Lodge to the Queen as her future home at Windsor.

A royal insider said: "Andrew is utterly fixated on the idea that there's more to this than meets the eye. He's convinced Charles wants him out so Camilla can move in, believing the King is quietly arranging things to ensure she's comfortable if he passes first. "The comparison to the Queen Mother's setup has really stuck in his mind – he won't let it go."

The claim has been flatly denied by Palace insiders, who say the Queen is unlikely to want such a large home. Camilla, 78, still owns her private residence, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, which she bought after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles. It remains her preferred retreat, and the King even purchased the neighboring Old Mill estate earlier this year to preserve her privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

The Prince Feels 'Boxed In'

Photo of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew told Beatrice and Eugenie he feared Charles wanted him out.

But according to friends of Andrews daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their father is "convinced the decision's already been made."

One friend said: "He keeps saying it's only a matter of time before Charles takes Royal Lodge for Camilla. He feels boxed in – like the walls are closing in on him and he's being forced out of the one place that still feels like his."

Andrew's standoff with the King comes at a hugely trying time for the monarchy, with calls in Parliament to investigate the Prince's living arrangements after it emerged his lease specifies a "peppercorn rent."

The revelation prompted British ministers to question whether the arrangement represents value for money for taxpayers, given the property's proximity to Windsor Castle.

Article continues below advertisement

Standing His Ground

Photo of Prince William and Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly grew frustrated with his uncle’s defiance.

Despite the pressure, Andrew remains defiant. "He's standing his ground," said another source. "He constantly brings up his lease and the money he's poured into fixing up the place, insisting he's actually saved taxpayers cash. He's furious and suspicious – convinced there's a plan to paint him as a burden just to force him out."

The dispute over Royal Lodge has also frustrated Prince William, 43, who wants the matter resolved before he becomes King. A source close to the family said: "William thinks Andrew's become a headache and wants the whole thing wrapped up. But Andrew's digging in. He keeps claiming Charles has already earmarked Royal Lodge for Camilla and swears he won't give it up without a battle."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Royal Lodge

Epstein's Pals Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Agree to Finally Move Out of Royal Lodge — But Demand Two Homes in Exchange

Photo of Meghan Markle

'Embarrassing': Meghan Markle Accused of Being 'Out of Touch' For Wearing $1,600 Outfit to Pumpkin Patch in 'Staged and Fake' Family Photos 

A Royal Deadlock

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The King faced growing pressure to cut royal housing costs.

For now, negotiations remain deadlocked. Palace aides insist the King's goal is simply to rationalize royal housing and reduce costs, while Andrew maintains it is a personal vendetta disguised as reform.

"He's hanging onto that house like his life depends on it," an insider said.

"For Andrew, walking away from Royal Lodge isn't just about moving out – it's about losing his standing, his influence, and the last scrap of authority he feels he still has."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.