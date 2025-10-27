EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Convinced King Charles Wants to Boot Him Out of Royal Lodge So Queen Can Move into Luxury Royal Residence'
Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew is convinced King Charles is secretly plotting to force him out of his lavish Royal Lodge home to hand it over to Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shamed 65-year-old royal, who has lived rent-free in the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate for more than two decades, has told friends he is the victim of a behind-the-scenes power play.
Andrew, who paid around $2million for a 75-year lease on the property in 2003, insists he cannot legally be evicted.
Andrew's Growing Suspicion
But the King, 76, has made no secret of wanting his brother to downsize to a smaller, more practical residence – a move that has taken on new urgency amid public anger over Andrew's taxpayer-subsidized lifestyle. The Prince, however, is now said to be "fixated" on the idea Charles' real motive is to give Royal Lodge to the Queen as her future home at Windsor.
A royal insider said: "Andrew is utterly fixated on the idea that there's more to this than meets the eye. He's convinced Charles wants him out so Camilla can move in, believing the King is quietly arranging things to ensure she's comfortable if he passes first. "The comparison to the Queen Mother's setup has really stuck in his mind – he won't let it go."
The claim has been flatly denied by Palace insiders, who say the Queen is unlikely to want such a large home. Camilla, 78, still owns her private residence, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, which she bought after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles. It remains her preferred retreat, and the King even purchased the neighboring Old Mill estate earlier this year to preserve her privacy.
The Prince Feels 'Boxed In'
But according to friends of Andrews daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their father is "convinced the decision's already been made."
One friend said: "He keeps saying it's only a matter of time before Charles takes Royal Lodge for Camilla. He feels boxed in – like the walls are closing in on him and he's being forced out of the one place that still feels like his."
Andrew's standoff with the King comes at a hugely trying time for the monarchy, with calls in Parliament to investigate the Prince's living arrangements after it emerged his lease specifies a "peppercorn rent."
The revelation prompted British ministers to question whether the arrangement represents value for money for taxpayers, given the property's proximity to Windsor Castle.
Standing His Ground
Despite the pressure, Andrew remains defiant. "He's standing his ground," said another source. "He constantly brings up his lease and the money he's poured into fixing up the place, insisting he's actually saved taxpayers cash. He's furious and suspicious – convinced there's a plan to paint him as a burden just to force him out."
The dispute over Royal Lodge has also frustrated Prince William, 43, who wants the matter resolved before he becomes King. A source close to the family said: "William thinks Andrew's become a headache and wants the whole thing wrapped up. But Andrew's digging in. He keeps claiming Charles has already earmarked Royal Lodge for Camilla and swears he won't give it up without a battle."
A Royal Deadlock
For now, negotiations remain deadlocked. Palace aides insist the King's goal is simply to rationalize royal housing and reduce costs, while Andrew maintains it is a personal vendetta disguised as reform.
"He's hanging onto that house like his life depends on it," an insider said.
"For Andrew, walking away from Royal Lodge isn't just about moving out – it's about losing his standing, his influence, and the last scrap of authority he feels he still has."