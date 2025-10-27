EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Convinced King Charles Wants to Boot Him Out of Royal Lodge So Queen Can Move into Luxury Royal Residence'

But the King, 76, has made no secret of wanting his brother to downsize to a smaller, more practical residence – a move that has taken on new urgency amid public anger over Andrew's taxpayer-subsidized lifestyle. The Prince, however, is now said to be "fixated" on the idea Charles' real motive is to give Royal Lodge to the Queen as her future home at Windsor.

A royal insider said: "Andrew is utterly fixated on the idea that there's more to this than meets the eye. He's convinced Charles wants him out so Camilla can move in, believing the King is quietly arranging things to ensure she's comfortable if he passes first. "The comparison to the Queen Mother's setup has really stuck in his mind – he won't let it go."

The claim has been flatly denied by Palace insiders, who say the Queen is unlikely to want such a large home. Camilla, 78, still owns her private residence, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, which she bought after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles. It remains her preferred retreat, and the King even purchased the neighboring Old Mill estate earlier this year to preserve her privacy.