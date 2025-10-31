The Viper Room Exposed: The Twisted History of Johnny Depp's Former LA Club Where River Phoenix Died

Situated on the famous Sunset Boulevard, the building wore many hats – including a grocery store and various nightclubs – before it became known as the Viper Room under the ownership of Depp and his 21 Jump Street co-star Sal Jenco.

The Viper Room was an instant success among young celebrities when it opened its doors in August 1993, but River's death less than three months later earned the Hollywood hotspot a reputation for being a deadly drug den.

On the night of October 30, 1993, River and his girlfriend, along with his brother Joaquin and sister Rain, headed to Depp's club.