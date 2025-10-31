The Viper Room Exposed: The Twisted History of Johnny Depp's Former LA Club Where River Phoenix Died
Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Thirty-two years ago, on Halloween night 1993, talented young actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose and heart failure outside the Viper Room, a historic Los Angeles rock and roll club founded by Johnny Depp.
the twisted history of the Viper Room, which led many to believe it's cursed.
Depp Opens the Viper Room
Situated on the famous Sunset Boulevard, the building wore many hats – including a grocery store and various nightclubs – before it became known as the Viper Room under the ownership of Depp and his 21 Jump Street co-star Sal Jenco.
The Viper Room was an instant success among young celebrities when it opened its doors in August 1993, but River's death less than three months later earned the Hollywood hotspot a reputation for being a deadly drug den.
On the night of October 30, 1993, River and his girlfriend, along with his brother Joaquin and sister Rain, headed to Depp's club.
River Phoenix's Overdose Death
The Stand By Me star was set to perform with his friends' band, P, including Depp and Jenco.
Musician Bob Forrest alleged during the performance, River told him he wasn't feeling well and suspected he may have been having an overdose. Forrest admitted he initially dismissed the possibility of overdose because the 23-year-old was walking and talking, but still offered to take him home, which River refused.
Shortly after their conversation, Forrest recalled mayhem descending on the venue as River's girlfriend found him convulsing on the sidewalk outside the club.
Joaquin quickly jumped into action and dialed 911 while Rain attempted to resuscitate their brother. When paramedics arrived, River had gone into cardiac arrest.
He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before 2 A.M. Toxicology results revealed fatal amounts of cocaine and heroin in River's system, as well as traces of marijuana, Valium, and an over-the-counter cold medication
Despite River's tragic death, the Viper Room remained a popular hangout for Hollywood's "heroin chic clique," which included Depp's girlfriend at the time, supermodel Kate Moss.
Less than two years after River died on the sidewalk outside of the Viper Room, Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan suffered a cocaine overdose at the club while celebrating Moss' 21st birthday in 1995.
He collapsed on the dance floor and was convulsing before he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai. Unlike River, Donovan miraculously survived, though he wouldn't be the last star to suffer an overdose at Depp's establishment.
The same year, Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, also suffered a drug overdose outside of the Viper Room.
Courtney Love's Overdose
During Depp's bitter court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Love took to Instagram to share how the Pirates of the Caribbean star "saved" her.
"I don't really wanna make judgments publicly," Love said in a video shared by her friend Jessica Reed Krauss. "I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room."
Two years after Love and Donovan's overdoses, on November 16, 1997, INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence performed his final show at the Viper Room. He took his own life days later, on November 22.
Anthony Fox Disappearance
In addition to River's death and numerous overdoses, the mysterious disappearance of Depp's business partner, Anthony Fox, has also fueled conspiracy theories about a curse plaguing the Viper Room.
Fox sued Depp in 1999, claiming the actor and several others defrauded him out of millions. Shortly before he was set to testify, Fox vanished in December 2001.
While the timing of Fox's disappearance sparked accusations against Depp claiming he was involved, no evidence has ever come forward supporting the conspiracy theories.
Depp sold his stake in the Viper Room in 2004.