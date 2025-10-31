Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > River Phoenix

The Viper Room Exposed: The Twisted History of Johnny Depp's Former LA Club Where River Phoenix Died

Photo of the Viper Room, Johnny Depp and River Phoenix
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp's former club the Viper Room has a tragic history beginning with River Phoenix's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Thirty-two years ago, on Halloween night 1993, talented young actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose and heart failure outside the Viper Room, a historic Los Angeles rock and roll club founded by Johnny Depp.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the twisted history of the Viper Room, which led many to believe it's cursed.

Article continues below advertisement

Depp Opens the Viper Room

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of the Viper Room
Source: MEGA

Depp opened the Viper Room with Sal Jenco in August 1993.

Situated on the famous Sunset Boulevard, the building wore many hats – including a grocery store and various nightclubs – before it became known as the Viper Room under the ownership of Depp and his 21 Jump Street co-star Sal Jenco.

The Viper Room was an instant success among young celebrities when it opened its doors in August 1993, but River's death less than three months later earned the Hollywood hotspot a reputation for being a deadly drug den.

On the night of October 30, 1993, River and his girlfriend, along with his brother Joaquin and sister Rain, headed to Depp's club.

Article continues below advertisement

River Phoenix's Overdose Death

Photo of River Phoenix
Source: MEGA

River Phoenix died of a drug overdose outside the Viper Room on October 31, 1993.

The Stand By Me star was set to perform with his friends' band, P, including Depp and Jenco.

Musician Bob Forrest alleged during the performance, River told him he wasn't feeling well and suspected he may have been having an overdose. Forrest admitted he initially dismissed the possibility of overdose because the 23-year-old was walking and talking, but still offered to take him home, which River refused.

Shortly after their conversation, Forrest recalled mayhem descending on the venue as River's girlfriend found him convulsing on the sidewalk outside the club.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kate Moss and Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Jason Donovan suffered a cocaine overdose celebrating Kate Moss' birthday at the club in 1995.

Joaquin quickly jumped into action and dialed 911 while Rain attempted to resuscitate their brother. When paramedics arrived, River had gone into cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before 2 A.M. Toxicology results revealed fatal amounts of cocaine and heroin in River's system, as well as traces of marijuana, Valium, and an over-the-counter cold medication

Despite River's tragic death, the Viper Room remained a popular hangout for Hollywood's "heroin chic clique," which included Depp's girlfriend at the time, supermodel Kate Moss.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of memorial for River Phoenix
Source: MEGA

Courtney Love also suffered a drug overdose outside the Viper Room in 1995.

Less than two years after River died on the sidewalk outside of the Viper Room, Australian actor and singer Jason Donovan suffered a cocaine overdose at the club while celebrating Moss' 21st birthday in 1995.

He collapsed on the dance floor and was convulsing before he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai. Unlike River, Donovan miraculously survived, though he wouldn't be the last star to suffer an overdose at Depp's establishment.

The same year, Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, also suffered a drug overdose outside of the Viper Room.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Love's Overdose

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Julia Fox

'Classless' Julia Fox Torn Apart After Wearing Blood-Soaked Jackie Kennedy Halloween Costume

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Fires Back! OnlyFans Star Demands 'Respect' From Interviewer After Being Called a Derogatory Adult Slur

During Depp's bitter court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Love took to Instagram to share how the Pirates of the Caribbean star "saved" her.

"I don't really wanna make judgments publicly," Love said in a video shared by her friend Jessica Reed Krauss. "I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room."

Two years after Love and Donovan's overdoses, on November 16, 1997, INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence performed his final show at the Viper Room. He took his own life days later, on November 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Fox Disappearance

In addition to River's death and numerous overdoses, the mysterious disappearance of Depp's business partner, Anthony Fox, has also fueled conspiracy theories about a curse plaguing the Viper Room.

Fox sued Depp in 1999, claiming the actor and several others defrauded him out of millions. Shortly before he was set to testify, Fox vanished in December 2001.

While the timing of Fox's disappearance sparked accusations against Depp claiming he was involved, no evidence has ever come forward supporting the conspiracy theories.

Depp sold his stake in the Viper Room in 2004.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.