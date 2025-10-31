Inside the Disturbing and Twisted Tale of Alex Murdaugh... as Lawyer Gunned Down His Own Family in Cold Blood

On June 7, 2021, Alex stood accused of fatally shooting his wife and son with an AR-style rifle on the sprawling grounds of their hunting estate. He claimed he stumbled upon their bodies upon returning home from a visit to his mother.

Dialing 9-1-1 at 10:07 p.m., Alex's frantic plea was chilling: "I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child were just shot badly."

Initially denying any presence at the dog kennels that fateful night, everything changed when a Snapchat video captured by Paul revealed Alex was indeed there at 8:44 p.m., according to ABC11. Despite maintaining his innocence, prosecutors painted a portrait of a desperate man who allegedly murdered his family to cover up a decade of financial deceit.