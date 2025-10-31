Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Alex Murdaugh

Inside the Disturbing and Twisted Tale of Alex Murdaugh... as Lawyer Gunned Down His Own Family in Cold Blood

Photo of Alex Murdaugh
Source: MEGA

Alex Murdaugh's fall from grace as been highlighted in several documentaries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alex Murdaugh, a name synonymous with scandal and tragedy, has captivated true crime enthusiasts since Hulu's chilling documentary Murdaugh: Death in the Family shed light on his shocking fall from grace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

So, who exactly is Alex Murdaugh?

Article continues below advertisement

A Dynasty of Power

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Alex Murdaugh once worked as a powerful South Carolina attorney.

Once a respected attorney at his family-run law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), the South Carolina native was born into a dynasty.

His family held the prestigious title of solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit for an astonishing 86 years, wielding incredible power and influence in the Lowcountry.

In 1993, Alex tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, welcoming sons Richard "Buster" Alexander Murdaugh Jr. and Paul Terry Murdaugh into the world. But their idyllic family life was about to take a devastating turn.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shocking Murders

Photo of Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Alex Murdaugh married his college sweetheart, Maggie, in 1993.

On June 7, 2021, Alex stood accused of fatally shooting his wife and son with an AR-style rifle on the sprawling grounds of their hunting estate. He claimed he stumbled upon their bodies upon returning home from a visit to his mother.

Dialing 9-1-1 at 10:07 p.m., Alex's frantic plea was chilling: "I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child were just shot badly."

Initially denying any presence at the dog kennels that fateful night, everything changed when a Snapchat video captured by Paul revealed Alex was indeed there at 8:44 p.m., according to ABC11. Despite maintaining his innocence, prosecutors painted a portrait of a desperate man who allegedly murdered his family to cover up a decade of financial deceit.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ABC 7 Chicago/YOUTUBE

Paul Murdaugh’s Snapchat video could support Alex Murdaugh’s alibi.

Article continues below advertisement

Financial Deceit and Addiction

Photo of Alex Mardaugh's family
Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

Alex was convicted of the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul.

Beneath the facade of a successful lawyer, Alex had been pilfering from his law firm and clients to feed a growing opioid addiction and to support his lavish lifestyle, as detailed by The Washington Post. In a shocking exposé, it was revealed that he had stolen nearly $12million before his arrest.

The Murdaugh family was also embroiled in a lawsuit stemming from the tragic death of Mallory Beach, who lost her life during a 2019 boating accident where Paul was behind the wheel. With Paul facing an impending trial and criminal indictment, it became evident that Alex's financial world was crumbling, driving him to desperate measures.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
The FBI has thwarted an alleged terror attack in Michigan over Halloween weekend.

Halloween Terrorist Threat Horror: FBI Arrests Multiple Suspects Accused of 'Plotting a Violent Attack' in Democrat-run State

Madeleine McCann suspect has been freed after serving seven years as U.K. investigators move to pursue justice.

EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Suspect Released After Serving Seven Years in Jail for Rape Charges – but U.K. Investigators Are Now Scrambling to Bring Him to Justice

Sentencing and Justice Served

Photo of Alex Murdaugh
Source: MEGA

A jury found him guilty of both murders in March 2023.

Fast forward to the present day: Alex was handed a staggering 40-year sentence for a slew of financial crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

He pled guilty to 22 federal crimes in September 2023, all while clinging to the assertion that he did not kill his wife and son. Yet, a jury saw things differently, finding him guilty of their murders, resulting in two consecutive life sentences during a March 2023 hearing, as reported by NBC News.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.