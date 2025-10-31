Trump Shocks World With Call to Resume Nuclear Testing After 30-Year Hiatus... as Russia and China Rage on Prez Amid Possible New Arms Race

Acknowledging the "tremendous destructive power" of nuclear arms, Trump made it clear that updating the U.S. arsenal was a necessity during his administration, asserting that China's nuclear capabilities could pose a significant threat "within 5 years."

This move marks a dramatic reversal from a long-standing U.S. strategy spearheaded by former President George H.W. Bush, who imposed a moratorium on nuclear tests following the Cold War's end.

But the Kremlin is weighing in: over the weekend, Russia claimed to have successfully tested two new weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads, including a missile designed to breach U.S. defense systems.

Their spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, responded to Trump's remarks, stressing, "This cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test."

China, too, has reacted, urging the U.S. to honor the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and uphold its commitment to halt nuclear testing.