Trump's 'Fascination' With 'Blowing Up Bombs' Left Staffers Terrified, Former Official Claims... as the Prez Orders Nuclear Weapons Be Tested
Oct. 31 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump just can't get over his fascination with bombs... at least according to a former official for the administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Miles Taylor, a former high-ranking homeland security official in Trump's first administration, pulled back the veil on the president's apparent love for all things that blow up.
Trump and his Nuclear Weapons
Earlier this week, Trump took to Truth Social to boast over he country's nuclear weapon capabilities, gloating, "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office."
The disturbing message came before the 79-year-old met with Chinese President Xi Jinpin.
He added at the time: "Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis."
Following Trump's post, Taylor appeared on CNN NewsNight, and seemed to confirm just how in love with bombs the controversial president seems to be.
Former Trump Staffer Goes Off About Trump's Love of Bombs
"I will tell you very honestly, Trump in the first term, at least when I was there, fantasized quite openly to advisers about wanting to blow up bombs," Taylor claimed. It wasn't more complicated than that; he didn’t have this 3D chess strategy, he wanted to see bombs blown up.
"That was alarming to people."
Taylor then recalled a meeting during America's conflict with North Korea, as "Trump was tweeting at Kim Jong Un, bringing us closer and closer to conflict. Anyone who thought that there was some sophisticated strategy to try to intimidate Kim didn't know the truth, which was that the president was freestyling."
He told CNN: "It was scaring his team, and the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper) walked out of one of those meetings and turned to us at the Department of Homeland Security and said, 'I hope you are preparing for the United States to go to war.' Those are very scary words to hear from the secretary of defense because the president was in a game of brinkmanship that was unplanned, that was putting us very close to it."
White House Responds to Shock Claims
Taylor warned: "We don’t need to, the experts say we don’t need to, and even if our adversaries are detonating nuclear weapons, it’s not a good precedent to set for the United States to resume doing the same."
In response to Taylor's claims, White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson raged, "Miles Taylor is a hack who weaponized and abused his government position to prioritize his own ambition, personal notoriety, and monetary gain over keeping his constitutional oath.
"He betrayed the American people by disclosing sensitive information through unauthorized methods, and he is wholly unqualified to speak about anything related to the President or his Administration."
During his time in the Trump administration, Taylor wrote an anonymous opinion piece in the New York Times, noting a "quiet resistance" to Trump within his own administration to block the politician's "worst inclinations."
Taylor would reveal he was behind the piece two years later.
It is no secret Trump has no problem threatening countries with bombs. Earlier this year, Trump was busted in leaked audio revealing he was prepared to "bomb the s---" out of Moscow if it planned to invade Ukraine. He was heard on tape making similar threats to President Xi over a potential Beijing invasion of Taiwan.
Just weeks later, Trump then threatened to bomb Iran.