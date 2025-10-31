Trump's 'Fascination' With 'Blowing Up Bombs' Left Staffers Terrified, Former Official Claims... as the Prez Orders Nuclear Weapons Be Tested

"I will tell you very honestly, Trump in the first term, at least when I was there, fantasized quite openly to advisers about wanting to blow up bombs," Taylor claimed. It wasn't more complicated than that; he didn’t have this 3D chess strategy, he wanted to see bombs blown up.

"That was alarming to people."

Taylor then recalled a meeting during America's conflict with North Korea, as "Trump was tweeting at Kim Jong Un, bringing us closer and closer to conflict. Anyone who thought that there was some sophisticated strategy to try to intimidate Kim didn't know the truth, which was that the president was freestyling."

He told CNN: "It was scaring his team, and the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper) walked out of one of those meetings and turned to us at the Department of Homeland Security and said, 'I hope you are preparing for the United States to go to war.' Those are very scary words to hear from the secretary of defense because the president was in a game of brinkmanship that was unplanned, that was putting us very close to it."