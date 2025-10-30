Trump's Hidden Tensions Revealed by Lip Reader in Whisper to Xi Jinping... as Leaders Meet in South Korea to Solve Trade Crisis

Hickling highlighted the deeper nuances at play, adding, "Xi’s glance down, hesitant nod, and pursed lips speak volumes about the tension in that moment."

She described the off-mic interaction as a rare glimpse into the raw dynamics at the world’s highest level, "a sharper global angle on power dynamics, personal tone, and unfiltered dialogue at the world’s top table in real time.”

Despite ongoing friction between the two superpowers, including heavy U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and blame for the worsening American opioid crisis, the meeting opened with an air of flattery.

Xi expressed his appreciation, stating, "It feels warm" to see Trump, even as he acknowledged the "frictions now and then" in their relations.