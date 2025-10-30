EXCLUSIVE: Todd Chrisley's Family Desperate 'To Move On in Peace' from Estranged Daughter Lindsie — But She 'Won’t Stop Dragging Them Through the Mud'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Todd Chrisley's family wants to move forward from drama with their estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, but can't due to her continuing to talk about them, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Lindsie recently did a three-part podcast where she talked about her family and their issues.
Lindsie Chrisley Using Her Family's Name 'for Fame and Attention'
"By Lindsie continuing to go out in the press and do podcasts about her family, who she claimed at one point she wanted to drop the last name of, proves Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and the rest of the family right," a production insider claimed. "She is continuing to use their name for fame and attention, and this is why the family continues to have issues with her."
"Even her grandmother advised her to let this all go and stop talking about them, as Todd has made it clear he can't have her in his life after she was involved in their trial," the source added.
While Todd and his family have made it clear they need their space and haven't been addressing the topic, the source noted she "yet again goes and makes a three-part podcast talking about them."
Is Lindsie Chrisley 'Spewing Things' About the Family 'in the Public Arena'?
"How is this someone they would want to move forward with, as she continues to spew things about them in the public arena?" the insider questioned.
"Todd, Julie, and their family want nothing more than to move forward in peace and to stop talking about Lindsie, but as she keeps trying to drag their family through the mud with her stories, they keep having to address it," the source concluded. "It’s getting old."
On the October 29 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd, Julie, and Chase spoke out about Lindsie's podcast.
Todd, Julie, and Chase Chrisley Respond to Lindsie's Podcast
"We found out this morning through our attorneys that Lindsie had been working with Kail Lowry… on this three-part podcast," Todd shared, referring to the Teen Mom star. "Don’t forget, she has tagged Patreon because we’re going to give you content for free. She wants you to pay to get content for receipts. I’m gonna give you receipts for free."
"I don’t know many ways you can spin this s---," he continued. "I’m over it. I’m not talking about this stuff anymore."
"It is unfortunate," Todd's wife, Julie, added. "You know I’m not drama-filled. I do not like drama. I do not like for there to be tension in this family."
Julie also revealed Lindsie "asked me to adopt her" when she was over 18, which she did.
Todd Chrisley Addresses Lindsie Changing Her Name
Todd also addressed Lindsie changing her name on Instagram in July from Lindsie Chrisley to Lindise Landsman, and now, it's back to Lindsie Chrisley.
"My thing is, you’ve gone on your podcast, you’ve gone on your social media, you’ve said that you changed your last name because Chrisley had hurt you with brand deals," he said. "If you’re going to change your last name, take our last name off your social media."
Chase, for his part, added Lindsie is "pissed off that she got kicked off the show, and she didn’t have that paycheck anymore."
"That’s what this is about," he added. She’s bitter about all of this. … I don’t really give a s--- about this anymore. I don’t care. Like, just shut up."