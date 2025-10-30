EXCLUSIVE: Todd Chrisley's Family Desperate 'To Move On in Peace' from Estranged Daughter Lindsie — But She 'Won’t Stop Dragging Them Through the Mud'

"By Lindsie continuing to go out in the press and do podcasts about her family, who she claimed at one point she wanted to drop the last name of, proves Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and the rest of the family right," a production insider claimed. "She is continuing to use their name for fame and attention, and this is why the family continues to have issues with her."

"Even her grandmother advised her to let this all go and stop talking about them, as Todd has made it clear he can't have her in his life after she was involved in their trial," the source added.

While Todd and his family have made it clear they need their space and haven't been addressing the topic, the source noted she "yet again goes and makes a three-part podcast talking about them."