'The View' Set to Welcome Staunch Trump Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene... after The Daytime Show Faced Backlash Over Lack of Conservative Guests

The View is set to host its most controversial guest yet: Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The news dropped on Thursday morning, courtesy of moderator Whoopi Goldberg, as the ABC panel discussed the ongoing government shutdown and the mixed bag of Republican responses.

"People in Washington are starting to say 'my constituents.' You know, they’re starting to remember why they’re there," Whoopi said, highlighting people taking accountability in D.C. "Because you don't get there without people putting you there."