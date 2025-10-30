'The View' Set to Welcome Staunch Trump Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene... after The Daytime Show Faced Backlash Over Lack of Conservative Guests
Oct. 30 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
The View is set to host its most controversial guest yet: Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The news dropped on Thursday morning, courtesy of moderator Whoopi Goldberg, as the ABC panel discussed the ongoing government shutdown and the mixed bag of Republican responses.
"People in Washington are starting to say 'my constituents.' You know, they’re starting to remember why they’re there," Whoopi said, highlighting people taking accountability in D.C. "Because you don't get there without people putting you there."
'The View' Pushes for More Republican Guests
As the discussion heated up, Whoopi revealed the big guest news to the audience: "I'm happy to say that (Marjorie Taylor Greene) is gonna be here on Tuesday."
She added: "I don't know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing she and I, and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people."
Greene’s upcoming appearance comes not too long after the hosts' candid plea for more Republican voices to sit down at the table with them.
Just weeks ago, the co-hosts aired their frustrations about invites being routinely ignored or declined, which quickly stirred up a media frenzy.
GOP's Reluctance to Engage
During a previous episode featuring actress Cheryl Hines, the conversation quickly pivoted to her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.
Despite Goldberg and Behar insisting, "this isn’t your fight," the underlying tension was noticeable.
"They're scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women," Behar remarked, casting a shadow over the GOP's apparent reluctance to engage.
"Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country."
Greene's Big TV Moment
After the big announcement, Greene took to X to say: "I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!"
Despite her excitement, the news was quickly met with fresh criticism.
One user wrote: "MTG's move to the left to be complete after going on The View next Tuesday, election day in many states. No, she is not MAGA. She is now pro-Obamacare."
Another said: "Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View? Liz Cheney 2.0 in the making."