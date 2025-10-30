Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Marjorie Taylor Greene

'The View' Set to Welcome Staunch Trump Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene... after The Daytime Show Faced Backlash Over Lack of Conservative Guests

Photo of 'The View' hosts and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA; The VIEW/YOUTUBE

Marjorie Taylor Greene will be appearing on 'The View' as co-hosts called for more GOP representation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The View is set to host its most controversial guest yet: Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The news dropped on Thursday morning, courtesy of moderator Whoopi Goldberg, as the ABC panel discussed the ongoing government shutdown and the mixed bag of Republican responses.

"People in Washington are starting to say 'my constituents.' You know, they’re starting to remember why they’re there," Whoopi said, highlighting people taking accountability in D.C. "Because you don't get there without people putting you there."

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Pushes for More Republican Guests

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg announced Marjorie Taylor Greene’s upcoming appearance on 'The View.'

As the discussion heated up, Whoopi revealed the big guest news to the audience: "I'm happy to say that (Marjorie Taylor Greene) is gonna be here on Tuesday."

She added: "I don't know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing she and I, and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people."

Greene’s upcoming appearance comes not too long after the hosts' candid plea for more Republican voices to sit down at the table with them.

Just weeks ago, the co-hosts aired their frustrations about invites being routinely ignored or declined, which quickly stirred up a media frenzy.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

GOP's Reluctance to Engage

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar welcomed the news but questioned if GOP guests would engage openly.

During a previous episode featuring actress Cheryl Hines, the conversation quickly pivoted to her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.

Despite Goldberg and Behar insisting, "this isn’t your fight," the underlying tension was noticeable.

"They're scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women," Behar remarked, casting a shadow over the GOP's apparent reluctance to engage.

"Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country."

Greene's Big TV Moment

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Hoda Kotb has been facing a career crisis after her wellness venture fails and the former 'TODAY' host pleads with NBC.

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb’s Career Crisis! Former ‘TODAY’ Co-Host's Wellness Venture Flops... and Now She's Begging NBC for Her Job Back

Roseanne Barr plans a TV comeback after Jimmy Kimmel's return sparks new offers for the canceled comic.

EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Fans anticipate this to be one of the most explosive 'The View' episodes in years.

After the big announcement, Greene took to X to say: "I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!"

Despite her excitement, the news was quickly met with fresh criticism.

One user wrote: "MTG's move to the left to be complete after going on The View next Tuesday, election day in many states. No, she is not MAGA. She is now pro-Obamacare."

Another said: "Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View? Liz Cheney 2.0 in the making."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.