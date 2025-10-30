Ivanka Trump's Bitter Feud With Stepmom Melania Exposed
Oct. 30 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, has been locked in a bitter years-long feud with stepmother Melania over the president's billion-dollar fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Well-placed sources claimed the family war has been so intense, it nearly threatened Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
Ivanka's Inheritance War
Insiders claimed the bad blood between Ivanka, 44, and Melania, 55, runs deep with cruel insults, petty cheap shots, and dirty tricks on both sides – and Trump has been caught in the middle of the two most important women in his life.
A source dished: "Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room – and never speak except to hiss catty comments. From the very first moment they met, they've viewed each other as mortal enemies."
Trump married his third wife, Melania, in January 2005, nearly 15 years after Ivanka's late mother Ivana filed for divorce from the real estate mogul in 1990 amid his affair scandal with future second wife Marla Maples, whom he married in December 1993.
Sources alleged Ivanka viewed Melania as a gold-digging opportunist who can't hold a candle to her late socialite mom – and allegedly sneered that her dad settled for Slovenian seconds when he married the former model.
Meanwhile, tipsters claimed miffed Melania secretly calls her eldest stepdaughter "The Princess" – and sees Ivanka as a spoiled brat whose sense of entitlement knows no bounds.
According to insiders, the colossal catfight worsened because Ivanka believes she and her brothers – Donald Jr., 47, and Eric, 41 – are the rightful heirs to their 79-year-old dad's empire, while their 19-year-old half-sibling Barron – Melania's only child with Trump – should be given mere scraps.
Ivanka Stepping on Melania's Toes?
Ivanka is said not to be alone in her disdain for Melania and Barron. Don Jr. and Eric were both said to agree with their sister on their stepmom being cold, sources claimed.
During Trump's first term, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as trusted advisers to the commander-in-chief. As a result, insiders claimed the first lady was frozen out of any discussions about government policy – and her husband's business dealings.
"Ivanka had a big vision to assume many of the traditional responsibilities of the first lady once her father was elected," a source explained. "She saw herself as becoming a modern-day Jackie O – with all of the glamour and youth and energy of the Kennedys."
In fact, Ivanka was by her dad’s side as his presidency began in 2017. Meanwhile, Melania took nearly six months to establish herself and Barron in Washington, D.C. – but later settled the score by arranging for her eldest stepdaughter to be seated out of sight at an inauguration dinner.
A source spilled: "But Ivanka had the ear of the president. She was in the Oval Office for important discussions, and the press was talking about her as if she were first lady."
While Melania downplayed her role during Trump's first term, insiders claimed she was secretly "obsessed" with being the first lady and was annoyed by Ivanka's constant presence in the White House.
Melania 'Avoided East Wing' Because of Ivanka
A source explained: "Melania may have given the impression she didn't care about being first lady, but she was privately obsessed with any mention of herself in the media.
"It was a role she felt was rightfully hers – and she wasn't going to see Ivanka take it from her.
"But she avoided her East Wing office for the entire presidency for fear she'd run into Ivanka, who loved rubbing her nose in things."
After Trump lost the 2020 election – and became embroiled in a swath of lawsuits – Ivanka and her husband publicly distanced themselves from her father.
Despite winning a second term in 2024, Ivanka has not returned to her role of White House advisor, though Kushner has been involved in Middle East affairs.