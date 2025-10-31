Livid Sarah Ferguson Abandons Andrew and 'Moves into Separate Home' After Epstein Scandal Destroyed Lavish Royal Lifestyle

"She is going to be moving out and into a separate home," an insider said about where Fergie plans to relocate after not being given a new royal residence in the wake of Andrew's fallout.

"Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the insider continued. "She will continue to forge an independent life."

Andrew reportedly had hoped to be given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old home, Frogmore Cottage.

At the same time, Ferguson had her eye on Adelaide Cottage, as Prince William and his family are leaving for an upgrade to Forest Lodge.