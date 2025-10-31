Livid Sarah Ferguson Abandons Andrew and 'Moves into Separate Home' After Epstein Scandal Destroyed Lavish Royal Lifestyle
Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
The lavish royal ride is over for good for Sarah Ferguson, as former Prince Andrew's ex-wife plans to strike out on her own after being forced to vacate the Royal Lodge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ferguson, 66, lived with her ex, 65, at the grand home on the Windsor estate since 2008. Now she's going to find new digs and live an independent life after disgraced Andrew had his princely styling stripped and was exiled to the Sandringham estate over the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Relocations Plans Without Andrew
"She is going to be moving out and into a separate home," an insider said about where Fergie plans to relocate after not being given a new royal residence in the wake of Andrew's fallout.
"Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the insider continued. "She will continue to forge an independent life."
Andrew reportedly had hoped to be given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old home, Frogmore Cottage.
At the same time, Ferguson had her eye on Adelaide Cottage, as Prince William and his family are leaving for an upgrade to Forest Lodge.
Moving Forward "Independetly'
Andrew paid $1 million in 2003 to move into the Royal Lodge and spent millions on renovations. However, he went on to live rent-free in the 30-room house with Ferguson, who joined him in 2008 as they coparented daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite divorcing in 1996.
Now that the duo has been cast off and stripped of all ties to royal life, the former Duchess of York is "going to move forward independently," according to a separate source.
Until recently, Ferguson owned a posh townhouse in London's Belgravia district that she bought for $5.2 million in 2022, as an investment for her daughters. She had been renting it out to tenants, one of whom purchased it from the fallen ex-royal in September for a $200,000 loss.
Ferguson Called Epstein 'A Supreme Friend'
With Andrew stripped of all royal titles and honors, Ferguson is also no longer a royal, with her Duchess of York title getting yanked due to her involvement with Epstein.
An email was recently uncovered in which the children's book author thanked Epstein for being a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family" in April 2011.
That disturbing correspondence came weeks after Ferguson publicly proclaimed that she would "never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again" and that her friendship with the convicted sex offender was a "gigantic error of judgment."
'Censures Are Deemed Necessary'
The palace made it clear in their Thursday, October 30, statement announcing that in the future, Andrew would be known only by his family surname, Windsor Mountbatten, that they were taking a clear stand against the claims about his vile behavior made by Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it read, noting that Andrew has continued to deny any wrongdoing despite settling Giuffre's sexual assault case against him out of court for millions in 2022.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any forms of abuse," the statement concluded.
Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, claimed in her newly posthumously published memoir, Nobody's Girl, that Andrew felt having sex with the then-17-year-old "was his birthright."
She also alleged that the former prince knew she was a minor, writing that he correctly guessed her age by telling her, "My daughters are just a little younger than you," referring to then-teenaged Beatrice and Eugenie.