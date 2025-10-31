EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and JD Vance Fuel 'Romance Rumors' On Social Media After 'Extremely Handsy' Appearance Goes Viral

Erika and Vance were seen embracing, with the 36-year-old placing her hand in his hair, something that one person on X pointed out seemed "incredibly intimate."

Charlie Kirk 's widow, Erika Kirk, and JD Vance have set social media ablaze with "romance rumors" after their interaction at a Turning Point USA event went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When I saw her leather pants, I thought perhaps I was over reacting to her choice of attire. When I heard this strange comment about Vance being like her husband (because he is not), I asked myself why would she say that? Then I saw her hand on his head during a hug. Weird. pic.twitter.com/8OGF40LjFd

Users rabidly dissected the interaction, with a critic blasting it as "bizarre" and insisting they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."

Another pointed out her leather pants as a bone of contention, asking if there were "any married ladies here... God forbid you lose the love of your life, would you act and dress like this for another man not even three months after?"

"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," another user exclaimed. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants – very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."

Still, one person blasted the photo as "wild" and purported it showed Erika was "really comfortable and at ease with" Vance.