Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > J.D. Vance
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and JD Vance Fuel 'Romance Rumors' On Social Media After 'Extremely Handsy' Appearance Goes Viral

Photo of Erika Kirk, JD Vance
Source: MEGA

An X user claimed the interaction between Erika Kirk and JD Vance was 'bizarre.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and JD Vance have set social media ablaze with "romance rumors" after their interaction at a Turning Point USA event went viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika and Vance were seen embracing, with the 36-year-old placing her hand in his hair, something that one person on X pointed out seemed "incredibly intimate."

Article continues below advertisement

People Go Off on JD Vance and Erika Kirk's Hug

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @SirDavidChase/X

An X user called the photo of Erika Kirk and JD Vance hugging 'wild.'

Users rabidly dissected the interaction, with a critic blasting it as "bizarre" and insisting they couldn't remember a time they "hugged someone like this who was not my own Mr."

Another pointed out her leather pants as a bone of contention, asking if there were "any married ladies here... God forbid you lose the love of your life, would you act and dress like this for another man not even three months after?"

"I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that," another user exclaimed. "Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants – very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them."

Still, one person blasted the photo as "wild" and purported it showed Erika was "really comfortable and at ease with" Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk's Defenders Step In for Widow

Photo of Donald Trump and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

In defending Erika Kirk's hugging JD Vance, someone pointed out she hugged President Trump 'the same way.'

Not all of the comments on X were negative, though, as Erika and Vance's embrace had some supporters.

"It's almost as if she went through some unimaginable trauma that none of us could relate to," one person shared, defending Erika.

Another pointed out that she hugged President Trump "the same way" and people need to "stop trashing" her.

In terms of her attire, one user didn't understand the issue, asking, "What are you talking about? She can wear leather pants if she wants to."

Article continues below advertisement

A Body Language Expert Weighs in on Awkward Interaction

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

A body language expert said JD Vance and Erika Kirk's interaction showed a lack of 'formality.'

Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke to RadarOnline.com to share her thoughts on the sizzling hot topic of Vance and Erika's hug.

"She tilts her head as soon as she sees him," Brown, who authored How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft, told us. "That's deep recognition and affection."

Brown noted their body language showed a lack of "formality" and that "her hand on the back of his head" showed "deep closeness."

She also revealed they seemed to have a "deep connection."

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
split photo of barack and michelle obama

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Michelle Obama 'Ready to Walk' if Husband Barack Runs Against Trump for a Third Term... As Battle for Prez Could Destroy Couple's Marriage

Photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson Trial Chaos: Judge Ridiculed for Allowing Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer to Wear Civilian Clothes In Court, Denies Request to Appear Without Restraints

Erika Kirk Praised JD Vance for Being Similar to Charlie

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk said she saw 'similiarites' between JD Vance and Charlie Kirk.

For her part, Erika spoke out to praise Vance during her appearance at the Turning Point USA event.

"No one will ever replace my husband, no," she shared. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I'm so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight, because he understands the fight that we're up against and he can articulate that in a way that transcends – he's an amazing man."

Charlie was assassinated on September 10 while appearing at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. After being shot in the neck, he was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.