Clueless Gayle King Rages Over Rumors She's Been 'Fired' by CBS Over Her Hefty Salary Demands and 'Woke' Opinions
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
It seems everyone heard Gayle King was out at CBS but King herself, RadarOnline.com can report.
The CBS Mornings host clapped back at reports she's leaving when her contract expires next May.
King is Just 'Glad to be Here'
Four sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety King's 14-year reign on the Eye Network is over, as new CBS boss Bari Weiss cleans house of ultra liberal and "woke" employees.
But that's news to her. After her show on Friday morning, the 70-year-old told TMZ what she's hearing in the building about her job status is not what she is reading in the press.
"All I've been told by everyone in this building is that they want me here; They like the job I'm doing; I like the job I'm doing."
King's contract with the network reportedly pays her a whopping $15million per year, making her one of the costliest anchors on the air. Asked about any possible changes to her or the network's direction, the former astronaut said she's only focusing on the now.
"All I know is that I am here. I am here and glad to be here."
King's Cagey Denials
It's not exactly a flat denial she is leaving, and her bosses at CBS were equally cagey in a statement of their own.
"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," the statement reads. "She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."
According to Variety, CBS may be setting King up to step into a "different role" in the news division. There's also reportedly talk she could potentially produce her own programming for the network.
Bari Weiss Cleans House
Former New York Times opinion writer Weiss, 41, was brought in by Donald Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.
She's now charged with "aggressively" getting rid of the "woke" mainstays in favor of bringing balance back to the ratings-challenged shows that chased away moderate and Republican viewers.
"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison stated in her October 6 hiring announcement, calling The Free Press founder a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."
Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff shortly after her hiring and bluntly asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving the room in stunned silence.
In August, CBS and Paramount agreed to pay Trump, 79, a whopping $16million to settle a lawsuit in which the president claimed "deceptive conduct" by the longtime news magazine, alleging it edited an interview with his 2024 campaign opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her responses seem more intelligible.
John Dickerson's Departure
If she is out of a job, King won't be alone on the CBS unemployment line. CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced on Monday, October 27, that he would be stepping down as well at the end of the year.
The 57-year-old stunned fans when he announced he would be leaving the Tiffany network after 16 years, giving not-so-subtle hints about where his political allegiances stood.
"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me – the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history – and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you," the anchor wrote in an Instagram announcement.
But Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack the decision may not have been Dickerson's to make.
"Let’s be clear – he didn’t quit, he was pushed," dished one senior network insider. "Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house – aggressively."