Clueless Gayle King Rages Over Rumors She's Been 'Fired' by CBS Over Her Hefty Salary Demands and 'Woke' Opinions

Four sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety King's 14-year reign on the Eye Network is over, as new CBS boss Bari Weiss cleans house of ultra liberal and "woke" employees.

But that's news to her. After her show on Friday morning, the 70-year-old told TMZ what she's hearing in the building about her job status is not what she is reading in the press.

"All I've been told by everyone in this building is that they want me here; They like the job I'm doing; I like the job I'm doing."

King's contract with the network reportedly pays her a whopping $15million per year, making her one of the costliest anchors on the air. Asked about any possible changes to her or the network's direction, the former astronaut said she's only focusing on the now.

"All I know is that I am here. I am here and glad to be here."