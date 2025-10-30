Gayle King Done at 'CBS Mornings': Longtime Anchor 'to Depart Show' After Months of 'Woke' Backlash and $15Million Yearly Salary

Four sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety the network hopes King will still call CBS home through a deal to produce her own programming, but that her days anchoring the morning show are coming to a close.

The Tiffany network said in a statement, "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

King reportedly makes a whopping $15 million per year with the network for her morning show gig.