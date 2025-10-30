Kathy Griffin Felt 'Triggered' By Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension Years After She Was Canceled Over the Donald Trump Severed Head Photoshoot
Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Kathy Griffin has made her support known loud and clear in the midst of Jimmy Kimmel's recent struggles.
The 64-year-old comedian opened up about her friend Kimmel's suspension from his ABC late-night show this September and how it impacted her mentally.
Griffin Reflects on Her Own Tumultuous Past
The hiatus came after the massive amount of backlash he received regarding the remarks he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which had Griffin reflecting on her own tumultuous past.
"It's been really triggering for me because Jimmy was the only one who would have me on his show during all those years I was canceled," Griffin revealed.
This statement echoes the firestorm of controversies that erupted after the infamous 2017 photoshoot of her holding President Donald Trump's severed head.
Griffin added: "I know what it's like to have the bigwigs and head honchos say, 'She's too dangerous.'"
Turning Trauma into Comedy
Kimmel's show has since returned, but Griffin was first to reach out.
In her new YouTube comedy special, My Life on the PTSD List, she reflected on the turmoil she faced post-scandal, where she tackled heavy personal battles, including a pill addiction, a suicide attempt and a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis.
She said: "I talk about some heavy stuff, but I got so much feedback from my audiences saying, 'I'm glad you went there.'"
Griffin noted: "I've had a bit of a deluge of difficulties since the Trump photo, but one thing after another taught me, okay, you may not see the comedy when you're living it, but at some point, it will be funny. There's comedy in everything."
Overcoming Setbacks and Finding Strength
While reminiscing about her early career, Griffin shared her admiration for Joan Rivers' brand of "outrageous" comedy but clarified, "I never set out to be a lightning rod."
That all changed dramatically after the Trump controversy, which resulted in investigations by the Justice Department.
"So many of my friends dumped me," she confessed.
The fallout plunged Griffin into a deep depression, leading to her addiction struggles.
However, she found solace and strength through a 12-Step program, celebrating her five years of sobriety this past June.
"So many of my newer friends since the Trump scandal are from the 12-step program," she admitted.
In 2021, Griffin faced yet another rocky path with a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis. Following surgery to remove half of her left lung, she dealt with complications from an intubation tube that left her with a higher-pitched voice.
"I felt like I got my life back overnight," she declared of her successful vocal cord surgery, thanks to her friend Sia's recommendation.
New Beginnings and a Fearless Approach
After bouncing back, personal life took another twist as Griffin filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick after just three years together.
"I was down for the count," she reflected, revealing her struggle with modern dating.
"Welcome to dating over 60," she joked, recounting an unsettling comment from one of her dates.
As Griffin prepares for her new comedy tour, New Face, New Tour—a nod to her recent facelift — she's ready to take her refreshed act on the road, promising nothing is off limits.
"I change my act every night, and I start with local material," she explained, hinting at her fearless approach.
Despite her controversial past, Griffin said: "I think people are feeling like, 'Okay, the photo was offensive, but it's now been eight years, and she wasn't ruined by it.'"
She expressed appreciation for the respect she receives from fans, saying: "I get a lot of people that come into my comments saying I've risen from the ashes, and that's the best compliment I can get. I'm proud of the fact I'm still here."