Kathy Griffin Felt 'Triggered' By Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspension Years After She Was Canceled Over the Donald Trump Severed Head Photoshoot

The hiatus came after the massive amount of backlash he received regarding the remarks he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which had Griffin reflecting on her own tumultuous past.

"It's been really triggering for me because Jimmy was the only one who would have me on his show during all those years I was canceled," Griffin revealed.

This statement echoes the firestorm of controversies that erupted after the infamous 2017 photoshoot of her holding President Donald Trump's severed head.

Griffin added: "I know what it's like to have the bigwigs and head honchos say, 'She's too dangerous.'"