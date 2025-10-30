NASA Hits Back at Kim Kardashian After Reality Star Declares Moon Landing 'Was Fake' and Rags on 'Old' Astronaut Buzz Aldrin

The buzz ignited on The Kardashians when Kim, on set for her upcoming series All's Fair, tried to convince her co-star Sarah Paulson that Aldrin, now 95, didn’t actually set foot on the moon.

"He’s gotten old and now he, like, slurs," Kim declared, suggesting that due to this, "I think it didn’t happen," as Paulson leapt into a skeptical spiral.

In true Kardashian style, Kim unabashedly continued her conspiratorial breakdown, stating in a confessional, "I center conspiracies all the time," before boldly asserting, "I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."