Kim Kardashian

NASA Hits Back at Kim Kardashian After Reality Star Declares Moon Landing 'Was Fake' and Rags on 'Old' Astronaut Buzz Aldrin

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Buzz Aldrin
Source: MEGA

NASA didn't waste any time in responding to Kim Kardashian's claims about the moon.

Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

NASA has thrown shade back at Kim Kardashian following her eyebrow-raising comments about the 1969 moon landing being a hoax.

The 45-year-old business mogul and reality star ignited this spacey debate on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, alleging that Buzz Aldrin's historic lunar trip was staged.

NASA Responds with Facts

Screenshot of Sean Duffy's tweet
Source: @SecDuffyNASA/X

Acting administrator Sean Duffy tweeted they’ve been to the moon six times.

Enter NASA, ready to defend the integrity of their interstellar history. Following Kardashian's comments, NASA's acting administrator, Sean Duffy, took to social media to clarify things.

"Yes, @KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before… 6 times!" Duffy tweeted, adding the Artemis mission is set to return to the lunar surface, promising, "We won the last space race, and we will win this one too."

'I Think It Was Fake!'

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Buzz Aldrin
Source: MEGA

Kardashian claimed the 1969 moon landing was fake.

The buzz ignited on The Kardashians when Kim, on set for her upcoming series All's Fair, tried to convince her co-star Sarah Paulson that Aldrin, now 95, didn’t actually set foot on the moon.

"He’s gotten old and now he, like, slurs," Kim declared, suggesting that due to this, "I think it didn’t happen," as Paulson leapt into a skeptical spiral.

In true Kardashian style, Kim unabashedly continued her conspiratorial breakdown, stating in a confessional, "I center conspiracies all the time," before boldly asserting, "I don’t think we did. I think it was fake."

NASA Clarifies Misunderstandings

Photo of Buzz Aldrin
Source: MEGA

NASA clarified that broadcast animations were not evidence of fraud.

Meanwhile, in a Reuters report addressing growing doubts about the Apollo 11 landing, officials noted that social media users are buzzing about a resurfaced clip of Aldrin chatting on Conan O’Brien’s show, where he discussed animations used by broadcasters during the moon landing coverage.

NASA quickly pointed out that these were just animation inserts, interweaving reality with the momentous event, not proof of fraud.

Catch the Action

Photo of the Kardashian - Jenner girls
Source: HULU

Kim admitted she often focuses on conspiracy theories.

While the moon landing remains up in the air to some, Elon Musk has Mars on his mind, especially since the 54-year-old doesn't think Earth will last much longer, and he's informed his supporters to prepare to pack their bags for a new life on Mars.

"The Sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated," Musk said during an interview on Fox News, Musk told host Jesse Watters.

"The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason."

