REVEALED: Why Ana de Armas Dumped Tom Cruise — Actress Ended Romance With Movie Legend Over 'Uncomfortable' Speed of Relationship

It was "Ana's decision," a source dished to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 30, revealing that things were moving so swiftly, she felt more than a little "uncomfortable."

de Armas has hit pause on her fast-paced fling with Cruise, according to sources.

Despite their "undeniable chemistry," the relationship was akin to a fast-paced chase scene, and de Armas, 37, wasn't about to stick around.

The insider claimed: "Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going." Although she "put the brakes on," they confirmed that "she still likes [Cruise] a lot."

"They have a connection," the source added. "They will see how things go in the future. ... Tom and Ana are done for now." However, the duo is keen to maintain a friendship, even if it means taking a step back.