REVEALED: Why Ana de Armas Dumped Tom Cruise — Actress Ended Romance With Movie Legend Over 'Uncomfortable' Speed of Relationship
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Ana de Armas has reportedly pulled the plug on her whirlwind romance with Tom Cruise, and it seems the pace of their relationship was too much for the star of Ballerina.
It was "Ana's decision," a source dished to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 30, revealing that things were moving so swiftly, she felt more than a little "uncomfortable."
'Things Were Moving Too Fast' for de Armas
Despite their "undeniable chemistry," the relationship was akin to a fast-paced chase scene, and de Armas, 37, wasn't about to stick around.
The insider claimed: "Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going." Although she "put the brakes on," they confirmed that "she still likes [Cruise] a lot."
"They have a connection," the source added. "They will see how things go in the future. ... Tom and Ana are done for now." However, the duo is keen to maintain a friendship, even if it means taking a step back.
From On-Set Sparks to Off-Screen Break
The romance rumor mill kicked off in February, after the two were spotted together, training for the intense underwater sequences in their upcoming film Deeper.
"It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited," the source recounted. "Tom was completely captivated by Ana."
As for the Golden Globe nominee, she reportedly "enjoyed [Cruise's] company," finding him "fun to be with." The insider noted that he "supported her and everything she wanted to do," which only sweetened the deal.
Why They Called It Quits
However, it seems the thrill of filming and dating didn't quite translate into a lasting romance, as news of their split emerged earlier this month.
The Daily Mail claimed that the two "ended up realizing that they should keep it professional" to "save the future of their friendship and their movie."
"Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana," the outlet mused at the time.
Cruise's Love History and de Armas' Hollywood Heart
Cruise, 63, has had his fair share of relationships, having been married three times to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.
de Armas, on the other hand, was previously married to Marc Clotet before moving on to high-profile romances with Ben Affleck and even the stepson of Cuban President Díaz-Canel.