Prince Harry's Major Career Blow! Exiled Royal Admits His Kids Have No Idea What He Does for a Living... as Business Ventures Continue to Flop

The former senior working royal, 40, gave a very curious answer when asked what his two kids think he "does" as a profession, after his production deal with his wife, Meghan Markle , was seriously downgraded .

While rudderless Prince Harry has faced criticism for seemingly being a layabout with no job, it turns out his own children have no clue what he does for a living, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry was completely stumped when asked what his kids think he does for a living.

After a long pause, the prince replied, "That's a good question," and repeated it back to Minhaj in an apparent attempt to stall and come up with an answer.

"What do your kids think you do?" the comedian, 40, asked Harry, regarding Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Harry admitted he has "no plans at this point" to become an American citizen and that life in the States has become "way more confusing" since moving to California with Markle in 2020. Minhaj then left the prince dumbfounded with his following query.

Harry appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, when the Tron: Ares star attempted to get his guest into a game of "Royal Rapid Fire."

After Harry was unable to answer the question, Minhaj clarified it by asking, "What do they think dad does?"

The Harry & Meghan star gave a vague, "Um...they know that we help other people."

Minhaj then specifically asked about what type of "work" Harry does, even giving an example of how his young daughter joined him on the set of his podcast earlier and played with his microphone while getting the hang of his show.

When the Haunted Mansion star realized he wasn't getting anywhere, he asked Harry what his kids do "When daddy's on a call."

"All they're interested in is saying hi to the people on the call," the prince replied. "They're fascinated to see other people. They love seeing familiar faces," he added, claiming sometimes he has to push them away so as not to jump in to interrupt.

An obviously frustrated Minhaj then moved on from the topic, as it was clear Harry didn't have an answer to what his children think he does for a job.