Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Major Career Blow! Exiled Royal Admits His Kids Have No Idea What He Does for a Living... as Business Ventures Continue to Flop

Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry couldn't come up with an answer when asked what his kids think he 'does.'.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

While rudderless Prince Harry has faced criticism for seemingly being a layabout with no job, it turns out his own children have no clue what he does for a living, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former senior working royal, 40, gave a very curious answer when asked what his two kids think he "does" as a profession, after his production deal with his wife, Meghan Markle, was seriously downgraded.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Left Grasping for Answer Over Profession Question

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry on Hasan Minhaj podcast
Source: Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Harry was completely stumped when asked what his kids think he does for a living.

Harry appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, when the Tron: Ares star attempted to get his guest into a game of "Royal Rapid Fire."

Harry admitted he has "no plans at this point" to become an American citizen and that life in the States has become "way more confusing" since moving to California with Markle in 2020. Minhaj then left the prince dumbfounded with his following query.

"What do your kids think you do?" the comedian, 40, asked Harry, regarding Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

After a long pause, the prince replied, "That's a good question," and repeated it back to Minhaj in an apparent attempt to stall and come up with an answer.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Help Other People'

Prince Harry
Source: Hasan Minhaj/YouTube

Harry hasn't had a formal job since leaving the royal family in 2022.

After Harry was unable to answer the question, Minhaj clarified it by asking, "What do they think dad does?"

The Harry & Meghan star gave a vague, "Um...they know that we help other people."

Minhaj then specifically asked about what type of "work" Harry does, even giving an example of how his young daughter joined him on the set of his podcast earlier and played with his microphone while getting the hang of his show.

When the Haunted Mansion star realized he wasn't getting anywhere, he asked Harry what his kids do "When daddy's on a call."

"All they're interested in is saying hi to the people on the call," the prince replied. "They're fascinated to see other people. They love seeing familiar faces," he added, claiming sometimes he has to push them away so as not to jump in to interrupt.

An obviously frustrated Minhaj then moved on from the topic, as it was clear Harry didn't have an answer to what his children think he does for a job.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Former Regal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Desmond Tutu
Source: MEGA

Archie famously met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa when his parents were working royals.

While Archie was born when his dad was a prince of the realm, he was too young to remember that his father once traveled the world on behalf of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with dignitaries and world leaders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even famously had their son make his public debut during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on a 2019 royal visit to South Africa.

But those heady days of royal life came crashing down in January 2020, when Harry and Markle announced they wanted a "half-in, half-out" arrangement, allowing them to live abroad and earn their own money while doing occasional royal duties.

The queen gave a hard no to the proposition, and the couple quit as senior working royals and relocated to a mansion in Montecito, California, where they began a new life. Lilibet was born in 2021 and never got a taste of her parents' former regal world.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Meghan Markle and Royal Family

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting Everyday People' and 'Using the Royals' for 'Marketing' as Lifestyle Brand Faces Fresh Criticism 

Prince Andrew and King Charles

Prince Andrew Stripped of ALL Royal Titles and Privileges... as King Charles Closes Book on Disgraced Brother Following Disturbing Epstein Connection

What Does Harry Actually Do?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry celebrated with winners at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

While Harry has kept active as a patron of the adaptive sporting Invictus Games since leaving royal life, not much else has come his way in the line of work since leaving the royal fold.

He and Markle initially landed big bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only to have all non-royal-related content flop with viewers and listeners, and their agreements get dropped.

Harry still gives occasional speeches about his passion projects, including mental health and the impact of social media on children.

But even the prince's philanthropic work has dwindled.

A scandal over human rights abuses rocked Harry's African Parks charity, while he resigned as head of his Sentebale charity in March over a clash with the organization's chairwoman.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.