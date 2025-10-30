Prince Harry's Major Career Blow! Exiled Royal Admits His Kids Have No Idea What He Does for a Living... as Business Ventures Continue to Flop
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
While rudderless Prince Harry has faced criticism for seemingly being a layabout with no job, it turns out his own children have no clue what he does for a living, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former senior working royal, 40, gave a very curious answer when asked what his two kids think he "does" as a profession, after his production deal with his wife, Meghan Markle, was seriously downgraded.
Harry Left Grasping for Answer Over Profession Question
Harry appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, when the Tron: Ares star attempted to get his guest into a game of "Royal Rapid Fire."
Harry admitted he has "no plans at this point" to become an American citizen and that life in the States has become "way more confusing" since moving to California with Markle in 2020. Minhaj then left the prince dumbfounded with his following query.
"What do your kids think you do?" the comedian, 40, asked Harry, regarding Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
After a long pause, the prince replied, "That's a good question," and repeated it back to Minhaj in an apparent attempt to stall and come up with an answer.
'We Help Other People'
After Harry was unable to answer the question, Minhaj clarified it by asking, "What do they think dad does?"
The Harry & Meghan star gave a vague, "Um...they know that we help other people."
Minhaj then specifically asked about what type of "work" Harry does, even giving an example of how his young daughter joined him on the set of his podcast earlier and played with his microphone while getting the hang of his show.
When the Haunted Mansion star realized he wasn't getting anywhere, he asked Harry what his kids do "When daddy's on a call."
"All they're interested in is saying hi to the people on the call," the prince replied. "They're fascinated to see other people. They love seeing familiar faces," he added, claiming sometimes he has to push them away so as not to jump in to interrupt.
An obviously frustrated Minhaj then moved on from the topic, as it was clear Harry didn't have an answer to what his children think he does for a job.
Harry's Former Regal Life
While Archie was born when his dad was a prince of the realm, he was too young to remember that his father once traveled the world on behalf of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, meeting with dignitaries and world leaders.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even famously had their son make his public debut during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on a 2019 royal visit to South Africa.
But those heady days of royal life came crashing down in January 2020, when Harry and Markle announced they wanted a "half-in, half-out" arrangement, allowing them to live abroad and earn their own money while doing occasional royal duties.
The queen gave a hard no to the proposition, and the couple quit as senior working royals and relocated to a mansion in Montecito, California, where they began a new life. Lilibet was born in 2021 and never got a taste of her parents' former regal world.
What Does Harry Actually Do?
While Harry has kept active as a patron of the adaptive sporting Invictus Games since leaving royal life, not much else has come his way in the line of work since leaving the royal fold.
He and Markle initially landed big bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify, only to have all non-royal-related content flop with viewers and listeners, and their agreements get dropped.
Harry still gives occasional speeches about his passion projects, including mental health and the impact of social media on children.
But even the prince's philanthropic work has dwindled.
A scandal over human rights abuses rocked Harry's African Parks charity, while he resigned as head of his Sentebale charity in March over a clash with the organization's chairwoman.