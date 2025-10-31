EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Behind Lindsie Chrisley's Shocking Exit From 'Chrisley Knows Best' Revealed... as Former Reality Star's Relationship with Famous Family Crumbles
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
The reason behind Lindsie Chrisley's exit from Chrisley Knows Best has been revealed amid the explosive feud between her and her estranged family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Lindsie, 36, left the show after its fifth season in 2017 and did not return. Since then, there have been many back-and-forths between her and her family members, including a major allegation she had a hand in sending Todd and Julie Chrisley to prison.
Lindisie Chrisley's Reduced Role
A production source tells RadarOnline.com Lindsie threw a tantrum after her role on the show was drastically reduced.
"Lindsie claims she left the show, but the truth is they reduced her filming to a 'friend of the family’ status," the production insider claimed. "She pitched a fit."
"Friend of the family" status is a way of saying that she was not going to be a main focal point of the show and would only be included in filming for special events.
Prior to her status being altered, the source claimed she was advised to "show more of her life and open up," but this was not something she was amenable to, even though the rest of her family was doing that.
"Things were going on in her life that she didn’t want to show, but that wasn’t sitting well with the producers," the insider alleged.
When push came to shove, the source claimed that "sealed the deal."
Lindise Chrisley 'Wasn't Happy With the Role' Production Offered Her
The source also claimed Lindsie was upset, as she felt Todd had more "control" than he actually had.
"There was a network and a production company in charge of the show," the insider claimed. "At the end of the day, Todd was not responsible for deciding who stayed and what role they had.
"She wasn’t happy with the role they offered her, so she then exited the show/stopped filming."
Todd Chrisley's Family Wants to Move on From Drama With Lindsie Chrisley
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Lindsie has been talking about her estranged family members and their past drama on a tell-all podcast.
"By Lindsie continuing to go out in the press and do podcasts about her family, who she claimed at one point she wanted to drop the last name of, proves Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and the rest of the family right," a source previously claimed. "She is continuing to use their name for fame and attention, and this is why the family continues to have issues with her."
"Even her grandmother advised her to let this all go and stop talking about them, as Todd has made it clear he can't have her in his life after she was involved in their trial," the source elaborated.
Todd and his family have allegedly made it clear they want space and have purposely not been addressing the topic of Lindsie, but the insider pointed out she "yet again goes and makes a three-part podcast talking about them."
Lindsie Chrisley 'Keeps Spewing Things' About Her Family
Todd and his family's continued estrangement from Lindsie makes sense, according to the insider, as she "continues to spew things about them in the public arena," which doesn't make them "want to move forward" in having a relationship with her.
"Todd, Julie, and their family want nothing more than to move forward in peace and to stop talking about Lindsie," the source added, "but as she keeps trying to drag their family through the mud with her stories, they keep having to address it.
"It’s getting old."