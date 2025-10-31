EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Behind Lindsie Chrisley's Shocking Exit From 'Chrisley Knows Best' Revealed... as Former Reality Star's Relationship with Famous Family Crumbles

A production source tells RadarOnline.com Lindsie threw a tantrum after her role on the show was drastically reduced.

"Lindsie claims she left the show, but the truth is they reduced her filming to a 'friend of the family’ status," the production insider claimed. "She pitched a fit."

"Friend of the family" status is a way of saying that she was not going to be a main focal point of the show and would only be included in filming for special events.

Prior to her status being altered, the source claimed she was advised to "show more of her life and open up," but this was not something she was amenable to, even though the rest of her family was doing that.

"Things were going on in her life that she didn’t want to show, but that wasn’t sitting well with the producers," the insider alleged.

When push came to shove, the source claimed that "sealed the deal."