Christian Veep J.D. Vance Labeled 'Secretly Gay' by Podcaster in Vicious Rant

Welch claimed: "And then you get to JD Vance, who is a failed drag queen. He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough. He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freak show. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."

She noted she believes there are Republicans who support Christian policies in order to make up for being "secretly gay."

Welch continued: "I have this whole theory, Tommy, that in the MAGA movement, there's a group of DL demon queens.

"And I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up.

"But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut evangelical. I think he thinks, 'Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.'

"I grew up in a red state around all these evangelicals, and they think s--- like this."