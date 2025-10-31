Christian Veep J.D. Vance Labeled 'Secretly Gay' by Podcaster in Vicious Rant
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
JD Vance has been labeled "secretly gay" and "a failed drag queen" by a podcaster in a new vicious rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jennifer Welch, a former Bravo star, made the jaw-dropping claims about the Vice President on the I've Had It podcast alongside Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor.
J.D. Vance 'Wasn't Fabulous Enough' to Be a Drag Queen, Jennifer Welch Says
Welch claimed: "And then you get to JD Vance, who is a failed drag queen. He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough. He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freak show. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."
She noted she believes there are Republicans who support Christian policies in order to make up for being "secretly gay."
Welch continued: "I have this whole theory, Tommy, that in the MAGA movement, there's a group of DL demon queens.
"And I think that a lot of them are mad that they can't come out and feel pride. And so they browbeat everybody all day long, and then they get on Grindr at night, and then they go do gay stuff and they wake up.
"But I think they think like the Mike Johnson of it all, he's such a nut evangelical. I think he thinks, 'Okay, I can't stop doing gay stuff, but if I make America Christian nationalists, then I'm going to curry favor with God.'
"I grew up in a red state around all these evangelicals, and they think s--- like this."
Tommy Vietor Says 'So Many People' Are 'Repressing Something and Then Acting Out'
Vietor replied: "You're so right about the repressed. There's so many people who are repressing something and then acting out in a way that is evil and cruel towards the part of themselves that they hate. You just see that over and over and over again."
"I've had it with getting beaten by the biggest f---ing losers on the planet," Vietor said earlier in the podcast, referring to right-wing figures.
"I'm so tired of these losers beating us, and there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascended part of the culture, and it is just wrong, and it's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore."
Welch admitted: "I couldn't agree more. I mean, I always say to pubs, I'm like, we cannot lose our democracy to these f---ing dorks."
J.D. Vance Recalls Thinking He Was Gay
In his book Hillbilly Elegy, Vance wrote about thinking he was gay when he was young.
He admitted: "I'll never forget the time I convinced myself that I was gay. I was eight or nine, maybe younger, and I stumbled upon a broadcast by some fire-and-brimstone preacher. The man spoke about the evils of homosexuals, how they had infiltrated our society, and how they were all destined for hell absent some serious repenting.
"At the time, the only thing I knew about gay men was that they preferred men to women. This described me perfectly: I disliked girls, and my best friend in the world was my buddy Bill. Oh no, I'm going to hell."
When he brought up the topic to his grandmother, known as Mamaw, she replied: "Don't be a f------ idiot, how would you know that you're gay?"
He then said she shockingly asked him: "JD, do you want to suck d---s?"
JD Vance's Grandmother Told Him He Was 'Not Gay'
He described himself as being "flabbergasted" over the remarks and told her: "Of course not."
He recalled his grandmother telling him: "Then you're not gay. And even if you did want to suck d---s, that would be okay. God would still love you."
He noted the conversation showed him "gay people, though unfamiliar, threatened nothing about Mamaw's being. There were more important things for a Christian to worry about."
In his political career, Vance has frequently opposed LGBTQ rights, including opposing the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill to protect same-sex marriage.