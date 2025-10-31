Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Goes Off Against 'Disgusting' Claim He Disrespected Wife Usha After Veep Urged Her to Change Religions

Photo ofJD and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance is 'not a Christian,' JD Vance confirmed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

JD Vance has blasted critics who claimed he threw his wife, Usha, "under the bus," during a controversial speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When the vice president was speaking at a Turning Point USA event, he mentioned he wanted Usha to convert to Christianity, which led to accusations of "Hindu-phobia" and hypocrisy.

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance Responds to Harsh Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Usha and JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance insisted it was Usha who 'encouraged' him to 'reengage' with his Christian faith.

JD took to X on October 31 to issue a fiery response to critics of his comments.

"My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings," Vance began. "My wife – as I said at the TPUSA – is the most amazing blessing I have in my life."

JD insisted Usha "encouraged" him to "reengage" with his Christian faith years ago.

"She is not a Christian," he asserted, "and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage – or any interfaith relationship – I hope she may one day see things as I do."

The politician noted he will "continue to love and support" his wife, "regardless of her views" on religion, and will also continue to "talk to her about faith."

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance Said He Hopes Usha Will One Day Believe in 'Christian Gospel'

Photo of Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance goes to church with JD 'most Sundays,' he said.

When JD appeared at the Turning Point USA event, he was asked the following: "You are raising three kids in an intercultural-racial-religious household. How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother’s religion?"

JD explained when he met his wife, he was an "agnostic and atheist," and that's what Usha was as well.

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," he shared. "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

Article continues below advertisement

Ezra Levant Rips JD Vance Apart

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

After Canadian media personality Ezra Levant criticized him, he fired back on social media platform X.

JD's comments were met with much criticism online, but a comment from Ezra Levant, a Canadian media personality and the chief executive of far-right media website Rebel News, seemed to have stung him, as it inspired his impassioned response this morning.

"It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers," Levant wrote.

Gryopers is a term associated with white Christian nationalists linked to far-right personality Nick Fuentes.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

Angry Kamala Harris Says 'Outrageous' Trump is 'Gaslighting' the Country Because He Lacks Policy

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's 'Fascination' With 'Blowing Up Bombs' Left Staffers Terrified, Former Official Claims... as the Prez Orders Nuclear Weapons Be Tested

JD Vance Responds to Ezra Levant's Criticism

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance called Ezra Levant's criticism of him 'anti-Christian bigotry.'

Vance responded to Levant's criticism, stating, "First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question."

He also claimed the post wreaked of "anti-Christian bigotry."

"Yes, Christians have beliefs," his diatribe concluded. "And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.