JD Vance Goes Off Against 'Disgusting' Claim He Disrespected Wife Usha After Veep Urged Her to Change Religions

JD Vance has blasted critics who claimed he threw his wife, Usha, "under the bus," during a controversial speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal. When the vice president was speaking at a Turning Point USA event, he mentioned he wanted Usha to convert to Christianity, which led to accusations of "Hindu-phobia" and hypocrisy.

JD Vance Responds to Harsh Backlash

Source: MEGA JD Vance insisted it was Usha who 'encouraged' him to 'reengage' with his Christian faith.

JD took to X on October 31 to issue a fiery response to critics of his comments. "My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings," Vance began. "My wife – as I said at the TPUSA – is the most amazing blessing I have in my life." JD insisted Usha "encouraged" him to "reengage" with his Christian faith years ago. "She is not a Christian," he asserted, "and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage – or any interfaith relationship – I hope she may one day see things as I do." The politician noted he will "continue to love and support" his wife, "regardless of her views" on religion, and will also continue to "talk to her about faith."

JD Vance Said He Hopes Usha Will One Day Believe in 'Christian Gospel'

Source: MEGA Usha Vance goes to church with JD 'most Sundays,' he said.

When JD appeared at the Turning Point USA event, he was asked the following: "You are raising three kids in an intercultural-racial-religious household. How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother’s religion?" JD explained when he met his wife, he was an "agnostic and atheist," and that's what Usha was as well. "Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," he shared. "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

Ezra Levant Rips JD Vance Apart

Source: MEGA After Canadian media personality Ezra Levant criticized him, he fired back on social media platform X.

JD's comments were met with much criticism online, but a comment from Ezra Levant, a Canadian media personality and the chief executive of far-right media website Rebel News, seemed to have stung him, as it inspired his impassioned response this morning. "It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers," Levant wrote. Gryopers is a term associated with white Christian nationalists linked to far-right personality Nick Fuentes.

JD Vance Responds to Ezra Levant's Criticism

Source: MEGA JD Vance called Ezra Levant's criticism of him 'anti-Christian bigotry.'