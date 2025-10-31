'Classless' Julia Fox Torn Apart After Wearing Blood-Soaked Jackie Kennedy Halloween Costume

Fox, 35, seemed determined to offend by wearing a replica of Jaqueline Kennedy' s blood-stained pink Chanel suit from the day of President John F. Kennedy 's assassination in November 1963. The former first lady continued to wear it while accompanying her husband's body back to Washington, D.C., following the horrific shooting.

Grade-A provocateur Julia Fox was back at it again, wearing a highly problematic Halloween costume dubbed "disgusting and tasteless." However, she later claimed to have a powerful message behind it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Other stars included in Wonderland's Halloween transformations included Demi Lovato , who dressed as her Poot meme, Blackpink's Lisa, who was covered in gold as Jibaro, and Keke Palmer , who was done up to resemble Snoop Dogg .

Fox partied it up at the Wonderland Halloween party on Thursday, October 30, where she provocatively posed on the red carpet and helped judge a costume contest.

The Uncut Gems star went all-out to perfect her look as Jackie, wearing her hair in the same bouffant bob, pillbox pink hat, and white gloves as on that fateful day in American history.

Hours after the video and photos from the event went viral, Fox went on the defensive to explain why she chose such a vulgar look, claiming it wasn't "as a costume, but as a statement," in a Friday, October 31, Instagram post with professional photos in the outfit.

"When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, 'I want them to see what they’ve done.' The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," Fox continued.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality," Him star shared. "It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."