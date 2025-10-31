Your tip
Julia Fox

'Classless' Julia Fox Torn Apart After Wearing Blood-Soaked Jackie Kennedy Halloween Costume

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: @juliafox/Instagram, MEGA

Julia Fox defended her choice of Halloween costume in an Instagram post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Grade-A provocateur Julia Fox was back at it again, wearing a highly problematic Halloween costume dubbed "disgusting and tasteless." However, she later claimed to have a powerful message behind it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fox, 35, seemed determined to offend by wearing a replica of Jaqueline Kennedy's blood-stained pink Chanel suit from the day of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in November 1963. The former first lady continued to wear it while accompanying her husband's body back to Washington, D.C., following the horrific shooting.

Tragic Channeling of Kennedy's Widow

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

Fox was widely slammed after photos of her Jackie Kennedy bloody pink suit costume went viral.

The Uncut Gems star went all-out to perfect her look as Jackie, wearing her hair in the same bouffant bob, pillbox pink hat, and white gloves as on that fateful day in American history.

Fox partied it up at the Wonderland Halloween party on Thursday, October 30, where she provocatively posed on the red carpet and helped judge a costume contest.

Other stars included in Wonderland's Halloween transformations included Demi Lovato, who dressed as her Poot meme, Blackpink's Lisa, who was covered in gold as Jibaro, and Keke Palmer, who was done up to resemble Snoop Dogg.

Outfit Was Meant as a Jackie Kennedy Tribute

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

Fox claimed her outfit was a 'statement' and not a Halloween costume.

Hours after the video and photos from the event went viral, Fox went on the defensive to explain why she chose such a vulgar look, claiming it wasn't "as a costume, but as a statement," in a Friday, October 31, Instagram post with professional photos in the outfit.

"When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, 'I want them to see what they’ve done.' The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation," Fox continued.

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality," Him star shared. "It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."

'It's Attention Seeking'

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: @juliafox/Instagram

Many of Fox's fans were still disgusted by her costume despite her feminist explanation behind it.

Despite Fox's unrepentant explanation for the costume, some of her fans remained deeply offended.

"I still think it's problematic," one person wrote, while a second sneered, "For her, it was an extraordinary act of bravery. For you, it’s just attention seeking and horribly disrespectful. Do better."

"This is like me dressing as a dust-filled firefighter and calling it heroism of 9/11. There’s just some things you shouldn't do," a third user warned, while a fourth gasped, "This is in breathtakingly bad taste."

However, Fox won over some followers with her reasoning behind the costume.

"So disturbing, so distasteful, so offensive, so... iconic," one fan raved, while a second gushed, "FIERCE reasoning. No choice but to stan honey."

Rise to Fame

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: MEGA

Fox rocketed to fame after dating Kanye West following his split from Kim Kardashian.

Fox has continued to make the most of the fame she achieved by dating scandal-plagued rapper Kanye West in early 2022.

Ever since, she's milked the notoriety through her bold, racy fashion choices and insights into her wild times with the Yeezy designer.

In January 2022, amid accusations she was using West for a come-up, Fox bragged on her podcast, "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

