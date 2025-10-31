Halloween Terrorist Threat Horror: FBI Arrests Multiple Suspects Accused of 'Plotting a Violent Attack' in Democrat-run State

Patel wrote in an X post: "This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.

"Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

Meanwhile, an official, who reportedly asked not to be identified, claimed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has been outspoken against Donald Trump and his administration, was not alerted to the situation prior to Patel posting on social media.