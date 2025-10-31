Halloween Terrorist Threat Horror: FBI Arrests Multiple Suspects Accused of 'Plotting a Violent Attack' in Democrat-run State
Oct. 31 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel has announced the agency thwarted a terrorist attack planned to take place in Michigan over Halloween weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Patel shared the news in a social media post on Friday, October 31.
Patel Reveals Foiled Terror Plot
Patel wrote in an X post: "This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.
"Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."
Meanwhile, an official, who reportedly asked not to be identified, claimed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has been outspoken against Donald Trump and his administration, was not alerted to the situation prior to Patel posting on social media.
Investigation Underway
The unidentified official claimed: "When Patel posted, nobody had been briefed, so now everybody's slowly getting the information."
Authorities said officials were executing search warrants in connection with the alleged plot on Friday morning.
FBI and local police vehicles were reportedly seen carrying items out of a house located in a neighborhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb.
Five individuals aged 16 to 20 were arrested on Friday. It remains unclear if the suspects were equipped to carry out the plot.
Authorities reportedly believed the group was inspired by 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a Michigan Army National Guard member who was arrested in May for planning an ISIS-inspired attack on the Army's Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command.
A law enforcement source claimed at least one of the suspects of the Halloween terror plot may have known Said.
Plot Discovered in Online Chat Group
Insiders claimed the terror attack plans originated in online chat rooms, which were being surveilled by law enforcement. An undercover informant was part of the chat groups and observed the plot unfold.
Swift action was taken by investigators following concerns that the plot would be carried out over the holiday weekend after chat members made references to "Pumpkin day."
The Dearborn Police Department released a statement on Friday confirming they have "been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning."
The statement continued: "We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time."
Jordan Hall, spokesperson for the FBI's Detroit field office, confirmed to CNN "the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities."
Hall added: "There is no current threat to public safety."