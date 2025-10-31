Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Angry Kamala Harris Says 'Outrageous' Trump is 'Gaslighting' the Country Because He Lacks Policy

Split photo of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of 'gaslighting' the public.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of "gaslighting" U.S. citizens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris, 61, claimed the president utilizes a method of chaos, which involves making "outrageous" statements to deflect media attention away from his lack of policy, all while misrepresenting the harsh reality of daily life most voters face.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: THE DIARY OF A CEO/YOUTUBE

Harris accused Trump of intentionally making 'outrageous' claims to deflect from his lack of policy.

The former vice president offered her analysis of Trump's political strategy while reflecting on their 2024 presidential debate during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.

Harris recalled her campaign staffers warning her Trump would likely bring up baseless claims about Haitian immigrants eating family pets in Springfield, Ohio, which turned out to be a hoax.

She admitted her initial reaction was to dismiss concerns about the Republican nominee bringing up such a "ridiculous" claim during the debate, but "sure enough, (he) did."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: THE DIARY OF A CEO/YOUTUBE

Harris said the Springfield, Ohio, hoax was classic 'misdirection' from Trump.

"I believe that part of what the method is say the outrageous thing, then everyone is going to focus on that outrageous thing," Harris said after noting the media attention the hoax garnered. "And meanwhile this is happening."

She added: "And misdirection includes, by the way, talking about immigrants eating cats and dogs and not talking about what's your plan for working Americans to bring down the prices.

"So, then the press covers that whole thing and not where was his plan for bringing down prices."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's 'Gaslighting'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Harris warned to not 'discount' the effectiveness of Trump's cruel nicknames for his adversaries.

Harris pointed to the Ohio pet hoax as an example of how Trump leaned into chaos – including manufactured claims, as Vice President J.D. Vance later admitted he would "create stories" for media attention – and resorted to "gaslighting" the public.

She explained: "There's a word that applies so well to him in this era, which is a phrase, gaslighting. Right?

"So, there's a whole lot of gaslighting happening, which is basically misrepresenting, lying, scapegoating, distracting from what's really occurring – including this whole thing where he's coming down so hard with these mass deportations, which is picking up a lot of American citizens by the way, in the process, hardworking people in the process."

Article continues below advertisement

America's Wake-Up Call?

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The ex-VP said she had to be 'relentless' with focusing attention back to real issues.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's 'Fascination' With 'Blowing Up Bombs' Left Staffers Terrified, Former Official Claims... as the Prez Orders Nuclear Weapons Be Tested

Photo of Erika Kirk, JD Vance

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and JD Vance Fuel 'Romance Rumors' On Social Media After 'Extremely Handsy' Appearance Goes Viral

After discussing Trump's unorthodox political tactics, Bartlett said the president is a "master labeler" who frequently resorts to name-calling when attacking his adversaries, like referring to Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."

Harris was quick to note, "Don't discount the guy in terms of that" before explaining how she needed to be "relentless" about bringing attention back to "what's actually happening."

The former VP later said: "But there is, you know, but at some point the veneer and the deflection has to wear off."

While Harris said she wasn't sure when that point would be, she suggested sticker shock during the Christmas shopping season may be a wake-up call for voters who were unaware of how many products are produced in China.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "What strengthens that approach is the rapid amount of dis disinformation that is spreading.

"It's so much and it just spreads like wildfire. And trying to stay in front of that with fact, much less, to your point, practical messaging and logic, it is a real challenge."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.