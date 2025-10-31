Angry Kamala Harris Says 'Outrageous' Trump is 'Gaslighting' the Country Because He Lacks Policy
Oct. 31 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of "gaslighting" U.S. citizens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harris, 61, claimed the president utilizes a method of chaos, which involves making "outrageous" statements to deflect media attention away from his lack of policy, all while misrepresenting the harsh reality of daily life most voters face.
The former vice president offered her analysis of Trump's political strategy while reflecting on their 2024 presidential debate during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.
Harris recalled her campaign staffers warning her Trump would likely bring up baseless claims about Haitian immigrants eating family pets in Springfield, Ohio, which turned out to be a hoax.
She admitted her initial reaction was to dismiss concerns about the Republican nominee bringing up such a "ridiculous" claim during the debate, but "sure enough, (he) did."
"I believe that part of what the method is say the outrageous thing, then everyone is going to focus on that outrageous thing," Harris said after noting the media attention the hoax garnered. "And meanwhile this is happening."
She added: "And misdirection includes, by the way, talking about immigrants eating cats and dogs and not talking about what's your plan for working Americans to bring down the prices.
"So, then the press covers that whole thing and not where was his plan for bringing down prices."
Trump's 'Gaslighting'
Harris pointed to the Ohio pet hoax as an example of how Trump leaned into chaos – including manufactured claims, as Vice President J.D. Vance later admitted he would "create stories" for media attention – and resorted to "gaslighting" the public.
She explained: "There's a word that applies so well to him in this era, which is a phrase, gaslighting. Right?
"So, there's a whole lot of gaslighting happening, which is basically misrepresenting, lying, scapegoating, distracting from what's really occurring – including this whole thing where he's coming down so hard with these mass deportations, which is picking up a lot of American citizens by the way, in the process, hardworking people in the process."
America's Wake-Up Call?
After discussing Trump's unorthodox political tactics, Bartlett said the president is a "master labeler" who frequently resorts to name-calling when attacking his adversaries, like referring to Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe."
Harris was quick to note, "Don't discount the guy in terms of that" before explaining how she needed to be "relentless" about bringing attention back to "what's actually happening."
The former VP later said: "But there is, you know, but at some point the veneer and the deflection has to wear off."
While Harris said she wasn't sure when that point would be, she suggested sticker shock during the Christmas shopping season may be a wake-up call for voters who were unaware of how many products are produced in China.
She added: "What strengthens that approach is the rapid amount of dis disinformation that is spreading.
"It's so much and it just spreads like wildfire. And trying to stay in front of that with fact, much less, to your point, practical messaging and logic, it is a real challenge."