Angry Kamala Harris Says 'Outrageous' Trump is 'Gaslighting' the Country Because He Lacks Policy

The former vice president offered her analysis of Trump's political strategy while reflecting on their 2024 presidential debate during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.

Harris recalled her campaign staffers warning her Trump would likely bring up baseless claims about Haitian immigrants eating family pets in Springfield, Ohio, which turned out to be a hoax.

She admitted her initial reaction was to dismiss concerns about the Republican nominee bringing up such a "ridiculous" claim during the debate, but "sure enough, (he) did."