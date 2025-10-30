Kamala Harris Takes a Brutal Swipe at Biden and Reveals Selfish Reason 'Sleepy Joe' Wanted Her to Win Election Against Trump
Oct. 30 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has candidly opened up about her "complicated" relationship with Joe Biden and claimed he wanted her to win the presidential election to "protect his legacy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While reflecting on her debate against Donald Trump, Harris, 61, shared the "unbelievable" phone call she received from Biden, 82, and why she felt he was more focused on himself than her debate performance.
Harris Win Would've 'Protected Biden's Legacy'
Harris was put in the hot seat when The Diary of a CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett asked if she believed Biden wanted her to win the election.
The former vice president briefly pondered the question because answering with a shaky, "I do..."
"Because I was the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy," Harris added, to which the host noted, "But even that's about him."
In a somewhat defeated tone, Harris replied, "Well, if I had to assume one of the reasons why he'd want me to win...Yeah."
A 'Complicated' Relationship
Her confession on why she felt the ex-president was rooting for her success came after she shared an example of their "good" but "complicated" relationship.
Harris prefaced her story by noting she has "a great deal of affection for" Biden, but made it clear he has "greatly disappointed" and "angered" her in the past, especially when she stepped in as the Democratic nominee after he suspended his reelection campaign.
She went on to recall a phone call she received from Biden as she was getting ready for the debate following an intense preparation period known as "debate camp."
While she hoped the president was calling to amp her up, she quickly realized the call was self-serving.
She recalled: "I'm in the hotel room with Doug, with my husband, and the president calls, and I was told that he wanted to call me so that I'd be ready. And I was so sure it was to buck me up and go get him.
"And he did say that for the first beat. And then he went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him.
"And when I hung up the phone, I was just... it was unbelievable. I was angry and deeply disappointed. It was so unnecessary."
When Bartlett remarked he would have interpreted that kind of call as the person not wanting the best for him, Harris agreed before admitting, "My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself."
As for Harris' political future, the former California attorney general has danced around questions on whether or not she'll run again in 2028.
During a separate interview, Harris said, "I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones."
She later declared her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure" before teasing it could "possibly" be her.