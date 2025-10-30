Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting Everyday People' and 'Using the Royals' for 'Marketing' as Lifestyle Brand Faces Fresh Criticism 

"Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone coming in and making money off the back of the family name," Stocks said in a recent interview.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, dramatically quit as senior working royals in 2020 and fled to California to build an independent fortune. The Suits alum has come under fire for continuing to use her Duchess of Sussex title flagrantly in her projects in the years since, despite having no contact with her regal in-laws.

"Admiration comes with class and the way you hold up as a person," Stocks sneered about Markle, and had a critical view of how late monarch Queen Elizabeth II would feel about Harry's wife using her status to push her lifestyle brand.

"I think the Queen would feel that she is exploiting the 'everyday' people and using the royals as a marketing tool to sell jam," he scoffed.