EXCLUSIVE: Long-Standing 'RHONJ' Star Confirms Departure From Show... as She Declares 'I Won't Be Back' and Focuses on 'Starting a New Journey'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
While The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on pause for a bit, a long-standing cast member exclusively confirmed their likely departure from the franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
So, who is the star of the show that will be departing?
Jennifer Aydin Confirms She 'Won't Be Back' on 'RHONJ'
"I can confirm that they have not told me anything, and by the looks of it, I would agree that I won’t be back," Jennifer Aydin exclusively told us. "But it’s all good."
She went on to reveal she's "starting a new journey" with her podcast, TV Gold.
"And that’s exactly what it’s gonna be, gold!" she exclaimed. " So I wish them all the best, but it’s time for something new."
"I really do wish them well and all the best of luck," Aydin added, noting she has "absolutely no hard feelings" and is "always grateful."
Producers 'Don't Know How to Move Forward' With 'RHONJ'
As far as where things stand with RHONJ now, as it's been in limbo since Season 14 wrapped, RadarOnline.com spoke to an insider who spilled what's going on.
"After the test filming, the producers weren’t overly thrilled with what they captured," the source noted, referring to test footage that was rumored to have been shot with Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and some potential new cast members.
"At this point, they’re back to square one, and don’t know how to move forward," they continued. "If they bring back the entire cast as is, they still have the problem of all of the drama they left off with, though there may be a slight change if Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga/Melissa Gorga are actually able to make amends and stay true to that."
'RHONJ' Has 'No Date to Pick Back Up'
Regardless of whether they make up, the source shared that there are still issues with bringing back the cast as is.
"You still have Danielle Cabral, who hates Teresa, Margaret, and Teresa, who don’t get along, Rachel Fuda, who doesn’t get along with Teresa, and Dolores in the middle. It’s a complicated situation, and that’s why Bravo’s still not sure how to move forward," the insider claimed.
"The only definite is that Jennifer Aydin won’t be returning," they added, confirming what Aydin had told us.
"For now, there’s no date the show is set to pick back up and things remain in limbo," the source added. "It’s a sad state of affairs both for the cast and for the fans of the show, all of whom are clamoring for its return.”
Teresa Giudice Wants to Make Amends With Joe and Melisa Gorga
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Giudice is ready to make amends with Joe and Melissa.
"Several people close to Teresa said she’s been saying she just wants peace," an insider previously claimed. "With everyone. Especially family."
As for what her change of heart can be attributed to, the source insisted she's "truly over the drama."
"And it really sincerely has nothing to do with the show," the source added. "She’s at a point in her life where she just wants to have serenity. And there has been so much back and forth with Joe and Melissa over the years, she just is ready to let it go once and for all and attempt to move forward."