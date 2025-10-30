EXCLUSIVE: Long-Standing 'RHONJ' Star Confirms Departure From Show... as She Declares 'I Won't Be Back' and Focuses on 'Starting a New Journey'

"I can confirm that they have not told me anything, and by the looks of it, I would agree that I won’t be back," Jennifer Aydin exclusively told us. "But it’s all good."

She went on to reveal she's "starting a new journey" with her podcast, TV Gold.

"And that’s exactly what it’s gonna be, gold!" she exclaimed. " So I wish them all the best, but it’s time for something new."

"I really do wish them well and all the best of luck," Aydin added, noting she has "absolutely no hard feelings" and is "always grateful."