EXCLUSIVE: Duchess of Bling! Meghan Markle Breaks the Bank in Nearly $20K Ensemble to Cheer on LA Dodgers in World Series
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
While Meghan Markle looked like the queen of California casual in the outfit she wore to game four of the World Series, her designer clothing and pricey jewelry added up to nearly $20,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, made a surprise appearance alongside her husband, Prince Harry, as they sat front row in the owner's box to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they squared off against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Basic Yet Bank-Breaking
Markle's smart outfit looked incredibly simple, but it was all big names and luxury. She donned a $770 white Givenchy cotton poplin long-sleeved shirt, paired with $250 Veronica Beard skinny flare jeans, which the Duchess of Sussex previously wore to the Invictus Games earlier this year.
The former royal's accessories included $600 Stuart Weitzman boots she's worn for years, along with $198 Brochu Walker Cassis Sunglasses hanging from the top of her shirt.
Both Markle and Harry, 40, sported Dodger blue logo caps, which sell for around $35.
Pricey Gold Jewelry
What Markle wore for jewelry is where she went all out. The duchess wore two different gold necklaces, each with a hefty price tag.
One was a Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace by Logan Hollowell, which goes for $5,775.
The mother of two also wore a Bespoke Red Heart of Gold Pendant, priced at $3,400. The gold link chain featured a red pendant set with pavé diamonds.
It appeared Markle had the first names of her kids, Archie, 6, and Lili, 4, monogrammed onto the pendant.
The bauble has a special place in the former Suits star's heart, as it came from a collaboration between The Gold Album and her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is a Children's Hospital Los Angeles Heart Ambassador. She lost her son, Georgie, to COVID and viral meningitis at the age of 9 in 2022. Fifteen percent of sales go to support CHLA.
Lastly, Markle's ever-present Cartier gold love bracelet, which she's worn since before marrying Harry in 2018, was on her left wrist. At the time she got it, it would have cost around $7,000.
In total, the duchess wore nearly $17,500 in clothes and jewelry to watch the baseball game.
Markle and Pumpkin Patch Luxury
Markle's fashion show at the Dodgers came on the heels of her donning an expensive jacket and pair of boots to pick out pumpkins near her and Harry's mansion in Montecito, Calif.
The duo and their kids were seen in a video the Netflix star shared to Instagram of how they spent their cloudy Sunday afternoon finding the perfect jack o'lantern.
Despite the lot being next to a gas station on a busy road, Markle dressed for success in a $1,600 outfit, consisting of a $400 Anine Bing "Luca" padded jacket, paired with $1,195 CO Leather black riding boots and black leggings.
Expensive Taste
The former actress's love of the finer things in clothing has been evident since she and Harry announced their engagement.
Markle infamously wore a $75,000 Ralph and Russo couture gown for her and Harry's engagement portraits, with a sheer bodice design that caused quite the scandal at the time.
Her Givenchy wedding dress was estimated to have cost $265,000, despite its simple design with no embellishments or frills.