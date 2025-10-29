EXCLUSIVE: Duchess of Bling! Meghan Markle Breaks the Bank in Nearly $20K Ensemble to Cheer on LA Dodgers in World Series

What Markle wore for jewelry is where she went all out. The duchess wore two different gold necklaces, each with a hefty price tag.

One was a Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace by Logan Hollowell, which goes for $5,775.

The mother of two also wore a Bespoke Red Heart of Gold Pendant, priced at $3,400. The gold link chain featured a red pendant set with pavé diamonds.

It appeared Markle had the first names of her kids, Archie, 6, and Lili, 4, monogrammed onto the pendant.

The bauble has a special place in the former Suits star's heart, as it came from a collaboration between The Gold Album and her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is a Children's Hospital Los Angeles Heart Ambassador. She lost her son, Georgie, to COVID and viral meningitis at the age of 9 in 2022. Fifteen percent of sales go to support CHLA.

Lastly, Markle's ever-present Cartier gold love bracelet, which she's worn since before marrying Harry in 2018, was on her left wrist. At the time she got it, it would have cost around $7,000.

In total, the duchess wore nearly $17,500 in clothes and jewelry to watch the baseball game.