Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Drew Carey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Price Is Right' Rocked by 'Rigged' Claims — Fans Accuse Host Drew Carey's New Game of Being 'Fixed From the Start' After Controversial Premiere

Photo of Drew Carey
Source: MEGA

Viewers of 'The Price is Right' weren't too happy with Drew Carey following the 'rigged' game.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fans don't want to come on down to play one of The Price Is Right's new games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Host Drew Carey, 67, unveiled The Lion's Share on September 22, boasting it "might be the greatest game we've ever had."

Far from it, some fans argue.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 'Lion's Share' Sparks Controversy

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drew Carey
Source: MEGA

Carey introduced 'The Lion's Share' on 'The Price Is Right,' sparking backlash from longtime fans.

Article continues below advertisement

The first contestant to play had to guess the cost of a series of household items to earn the chance to grab five of 40 balls that were being blown around in an air chamber.

The numbered balls each represented a prize, which was then uncovered on a giant digital screen. The contestant won a trip to Tokyo, a hot tub, electric guitars, and cash.

The Lion's Share is Price Is Right's newest – and most controversial – game.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drew Carey
Source: CBS NEW YORK/YOUTUBE

Viewers slammed 'The Price Is Right' game 'The Lion's Share' as rigged and lacking transparency.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sherri Shepherd

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd's Jail Confession! Talk Show Host Admits She Stopped Paying Bills After Believing the World Was Ending... And Spent Time Behind Bars

Robert Redford'

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford's Death Reopens Murder Case — FBI Launches New Hunt for Killer in 1983 Slaying of Actor's Daughter Shauna's Boyfriend

"I call predetermined BS on this game," said one viewer. "Unless they change it to show us what's revealed behind each uncalled number, this will always feel like a predetermined scam."

Added another: "The fact they don't even tell you what all the available prizes are is sketchy to begin with."

However, the stress of the backlash may not get to Carey, as he makes sure to relax off-screen by hanging out in Las Vegas. funnyman was caught partying and flirting with young babes until 6am at an electronic music fest in Sin City in May.

Weeks before, the crew-cut quizmaster was spotted wooing former Penthouse model Niki Skyler, 37, on a cozy lunch date.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.