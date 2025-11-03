EXCLUSIVE: 'The Price Is Right' Rocked by 'Rigged' Claims — Fans Accuse Host Drew Carey's New Game of Being 'Fixed From the Start' After Controversial Premiere
Nov. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fans don't want to come on down to play one of The Price Is Right's new games, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Host Drew Carey, 67, unveiled The Lion's Share on September 22, boasting it "might be the greatest game we've ever had."
Far from it, some fans argue.
The 'Lion's Share' Sparks Controversy
The first contestant to play had to guess the cost of a series of household items to earn the chance to grab five of 40 balls that were being blown around in an air chamber.
The numbered balls each represented a prize, which was then uncovered on a giant digital screen. The contestant won a trip to Tokyo, a hot tub, electric guitars, and cash.
The Lion's Share is Price Is Right's newest – and most controversial – game.
"I call predetermined BS on this game," said one viewer. "Unless they change it to show us what's revealed behind each uncalled number, this will always feel like a predetermined scam."
Added another: "The fact they don't even tell you what all the available prizes are is sketchy to begin with."
