Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd's Jail Confession! Talk Show Host Admits She Stopped Paying Bills After Believing the World Was Ending... And Spent Time Behind Bars

Sherri Shepherd
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd admitted she stopped paying bills, believed the world was ending, and spent time in jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

A gullible Sherri Shepherd once ended up behind bars for eight days because she was so sure the Rapture was coming, she didn't bother paying her bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Figuring the world was about to end, she was behind on her taxes, house payments and other bills, and had $10,000 in unpaid traffic tickets, she recalled on the Sept. 24 episode of her talk show, Sherri.

Sherri's Side Of The Story

Sherri Shepherd revealed she spent eight days in jail after believing the Rapture was coming.
Source: MEGA

Sherri Shepherd revealed she spent eight days in jail after believing the Rapture was coming.

The Rapture is a belief by some Christians that Jesus will return to Earth and the "elect" – practicing believers – will be lifted up to heaven. Most recently South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela predicted it would occur on September. 23.

"Everybody on TikTok started spreading the word that the Rapture was coming," Shepherd explained. "I believe in the Rapture ... But this one, I didn't fall for the okeydoke. Because I have been through this before.

"I used to be in a religion that told me that the Rapture was coming. They told us to get our house in order."

The Rapture refers to a Christian belief that faithful believers will ascend to heaven upon Jesus' return.
Source: Brett Jordan/Unsplash

The Rapture refers to a Christian belief that faithful believers will ascend to heaven upon Jesus' return.

Thinking she wasn't going to need a place to live or other worldly possessions in heaven, "I didn't pay my bills," she said. "Why would I pay anything when the world's about to end?"

But when the Rapture didn't happen, she discovered she was still Earth-bound ... and Johnny Law had some questions.

"The world never ended. I went to jail," she said. "And you can tell I was not expecting to go to jail 'cause when the police pulled me over, I was wearing this," she quipped, referring to a picture of herself wearing a psychedelic multicolored shirt and matching sky-high heels.

Jailed For Eight Days

The comedian confessed she stopped paying her bills, thinking the world was about to end.
Source: MEGA

The comedian confessed she stopped paying her bills, thinking the world was about to end.

"I was on my way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood," she explained. "I went to jail for eight days."

"Because I fell for the Rapture, I became a hardened criminal," she joked.

