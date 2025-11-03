EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford's Death Reopens Murder Case — FBI Launches New Hunt for Killer in 1983 Slaying of Actor's Daughter Shauna's Boyfriend

According to the Denver Post, Wells' roommate, Thayne Alan Smika, was arrested in connection with the murder.

But the district attorney of Boulder County later declined to file formal charges against Smika, citing insufficient evidence.

Then Smika disappeared in 1986.

But in 2009, a new Boulder district attorney, Stan Garnett, took another look at the cold case and decided to use modern DNA testing to solve the crime once and for all.

A year later, authorities obtained a warrant to again arrest the still-at-large Smika for the murder of Wells.

Shauna (with her dad and his wife, Sibylle) was devastated when Sid was murdered.