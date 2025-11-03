Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Redford's Death Reopens Murder Case — FBI Launches New Hunt for Killer in 1983 Slaying of Actor's Daughter Shauna's Boyfriend

Source: MEGA

The FBI reopened a murder case after Robert Redford's death, pursuing a killer accused of killing his daughter Shauna's boyfriend.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Robert Redford's recent death has renewed interest in the search for the prime suspect in the 1983 murder of his daughter Shauna's boyfriend, Sid Wells, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shauna and Wells were students at the University of Colorado Boulder when he was fatally shot in his apartment. Redford was preparing to film The Natural at the time, but rushed to his daughter's side and was at Wells' funeral.

A Look Into The Murder Case

Source: MEGA

Robert Redford's death reignited the search for Sid Wells' 1983 murder suspect.

According to the Denver Post, Wells' roommate, Thayne Alan Smika, was arrested in connection with the murder.

But the district attorney of Boulder County later declined to file formal charges against Smika, citing insufficient evidence.

Then Smika disappeared in 1986.

But in 2009, a new Boulder district attorney, Stan Garnett, took another look at the cold case and decided to use modern DNA testing to solve the crime once and for all.

A year later, authorities obtained a warrant to again arrest the still-at-large Smika for the murder of Wells.

Shauna (with her dad and his wife, Sibylle) was devastated when Sid was murdered.

Redford's Death Brought Back The Murder Case

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for fugitive Thayne Alan Smika after Redford's death.
Source: MEGA

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for fugitive Thayne Alan Smika after Redford's death.

When Redford got word that Smika was wanted in Wells' killing, the actor called Garnett.

"I was in my office and my secretary said, 'Robert Redford's on the phone – do you want to talk to him?,'" Garnett, who's no longer D.A., told Colorado news station KUSA. "I said: 'Sure.'"

Redford thanked Garnett and the police "for continuing to pay attention to the case."

The day after Redford died, the FBI announced in a social media post that it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Smika's arrest.

Bail for Smika has been preset at $5million if he is captured.

