EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Love Triangle Drama Erupts! Kris Jenner Livid Over Priscilla Presley’s Shocking Revelation About Her Steamy Affair With Robert Kardashian

Despite divorcing the King of Rock 'n' Roll in 1973, Priscilla revealed in the tell-all Softly, As I Leave You, Elvis once phoned her at 2 a.m., while she was in bed with snoozing Robert.

Priscilla recalled: "He'd have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he'd known Robert was in my bedroom. Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one."

The Naked Gun babe describes tiptoeing away to speak with the father of her now-deceased daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The legal eagle – who divorced Jenner in 1991 after 13 years of marriage following her affair with soccer player Todd Waterman – would successfully defend notorious double murder suspect O.J. Simpson in 1995 and die of esophageal cancer eight years later at 59.