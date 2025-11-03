Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Love Triangle Drama Erupts! Kris Jenner Livid Over Priscilla Presley’s Shocking Revelation About Her Steamy Affair With Robert Kardashian

Source: MEGA; FELONY FILES/YOUTUBE

Kris Jenner is livid after Priscilla Presley revealed her steamy affair with Robert Kardashian in her memoir.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Jealous Kris Jenner is seething over Priscilla Presley dishing about her long-ago affair with Robert Kardashian Sr. in her new memoir, as the reality TV matriarch suspects Elvis Presley's former wife was the true love of her ex-husband's life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Priscilla, 80, dated the lawyer from 1975 to 1976 before he married Jenner, now 69, and fathered her famous Kardashian children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Jr.

Priscilla's Secret Calls To Robert

Source: FELONY FILES/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Despite divorcing the King of Rock 'n' Roll in 1973, Priscilla revealed in the tell-all Softly, As I Leave You, Elvis once phoned her at 2 a.m., while she was in bed with snoozing Robert.

Priscilla recalled: "He'd have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he'd known Robert was in my bedroom. Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one."

The Naked Gun babe describes tiptoeing away to speak with the father of her now-deceased daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The legal eagle – who divorced Jenner in 1991 after 13 years of marriage following her affair with soccer player Todd Waterman – would successfully defend notorious double murder suspect O.J. Simpson in 1995 and die of esophageal cancer eight years later at 59.

Source: MEGA

An insider said of Priscilla's confessions: "It's difficult for Kris. It's hurting her having this sensitive topic dredged up all over again."

According to the source, the momager sees it as a slap in the face that Priscilla claimed she dumped Robert because his demanding job kept him too busy.

She also wrote: "Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn't work. I wasn't ready to marry again."

Kim's Call To Priscilla Before Robert's Death

Source: MEGA

Continued the insider: "Kris was just 17 when she met Robert – and only 22 when she married him. But he clearly had affection for Priscilla. Kris always feared that he was carrying a torch and Priscilla was the one who got away. She could see it in his eyes and behavior. He was devoted to Priscilla and considered her a good friend – even after their breakup."

Priscilla's book also revealed Kim called her from Robert's deathbed, so her dad could have one last conversation with his former flame.

Added the insider: "Kris felt badly about how she treated Robert in the marriage, but there are two sides to that, as he was a flirt as well. Things cut deep, and Robert's feelings for Priscilla was one of them. Kris never felt comfortable around her, no matter how much she tries to say to the contrary."

