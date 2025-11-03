Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Madonna’s Near-Death Nightmare! Iconic Singer Spent Four Days Unconscious in ICU After Falling Ill During Tour Rehearsal

Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna faced a near-death scare after collapsing during tour rehearsal and spending four days in ICU.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Fans are only beginning to understand how close the world came to losing the Material Girl.

On a new episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Madonna revealed that she had a near-death experience in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madonna's Horrifying Experience

Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast featured Madonna recalling her 2023 near-death experience.
Source: MEGA

Explaining that she contracted a bacterial infection while rehearsing for her Celebration tour, the 67-year-old told the host: "One minute, I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute, I was in the [intensive care] unit of a hospital, and I woke up from being unconscious for four days."

The Like a Prayer singer said after she was taken off the ventilator and sent home, she developed sepsis, adding: "It can kill you."

Madonna revealed she battled sepsis after collapsing during her 'Celebration' tour rehearsals.
Source: MEGA

Sepsis is the extreme reaction to an infection, which can cause the body to shut down.

The singer, calling herself a "superwoman," was shocked by her ill health. "I had no strength," she said. "I had no energy."

Following the horrifying ordeal, Madonna focused on her healing.

"I used to talk to my teacher all the time and he was like, 'The sooner you accept what's happening to you and that you don't know when it's going to end, the sooner it's going to end,'" she explained.

"That made so much sense to me. And of course it did."

