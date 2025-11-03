EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin’s Diva Behavior Causing Marriage Trouble! Disgraced Alec's Wife 'Believes She Is the Big Star of This Family' After 'DWTS' Gig

Hilaria Baldwin struggled to stay on her feet while on Dancing With the Stars, but the show's given her a huge confidence boost and now she's driving husband Alec Baldwin totally batty with her already overinflated sense of entitlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said Hilaria, 41, believed the show was lucky to have her, and even dragged her whole family – husband Alec, 67, and their seven kids, who range in age from 2 to 12 – to L.A. to film.