EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin’s Diva Behavior Causing Marriage Trouble! Disgraced Alec's Wife 'Believes She Is the Big Star of This Family' After 'DWTS' Gig
Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin struggled to stay on her feet while on Dancing With the Stars, but the show's given her a huge confidence boost and now she's driving husband Alec Baldwin totally batty with her already overinflated sense of entitlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said Hilaria, 41, believed the show was lucky to have her, and even dragged her whole family – husband Alec, 67, and their seven kids, who range in age from 2 to 12 – to L.A. to film.
"She thinks very highly of herself," said the source. "This experience has given her already inflated confidence an extra boost and she now believes she is the big star of this family," which is clearly making Alec more crotchety than ever.
During the taping of the season 34 premiere, he looked unamused during Hilaria's performance, causing fans to joke about it on social media.
Relationship Dynamics Changed
"The dynamics in their relationship have changed since the trial and now Alec can't hold a candle to her, as everyone can plainly see," said a source.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was dismissed in July 2024 when a New Mexico judge found that prosecutors had withheld evidence from his defense team.
Hilaria Taking Charge
Now that Hilaria's time on DWTS has come to an end, the source said she "will be more than happy for Alec to be the house-husband as she searches for more projects."
"It will be difficult for him to swallow. Even though she was always the one in charge, now it's on another level in terms of her bossing him around," the insider added.