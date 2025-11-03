Jennifer Aniston Finally Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Jim Curtis as 'Love Guru' Makes Rare Comment About Relationship

The black and white image accompanying the caption showed Aniston wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind, both smiling joyfully, with their hands tightly intertwined.

He responded in the comments with a kissing face emoji.

Curtis posted a selection of snaps from his 50th birthday bash on his own Instagram account, writing: "50 and feeling good! Birthday recap part 1. Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community." Aniston, who did not feature in any of the snaps, liked the post.

The actress — who was previously married to Brad Pitt, 61, from 2000 until 2005, and Justin Theroux, 54, from 2011 until 2017 — set off romance rumors with Curtis when they were glimpsed on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, over Fourth of July weekend.