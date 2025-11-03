Jennifer Aniston Finally Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Jim Curtis as 'Love Guru' Makes Rare Comment About Relationship
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 5:21 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has finally gone Instagram Official with boyfriend Jim Curtis — four months after they started dating,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star, 56, posted her first public acknowledgement of her "love guru" partner to mark him turning 50 on Sunday night, writing "Happy Birthday my love. Cherished" alongside a red heart emoji.
Making It Public
The black and white image accompanying the caption showed Aniston wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind, both smiling joyfully, with their hands tightly intertwined.
He responded in the comments with a kissing face emoji.
Curtis posted a selection of snaps from his 50th birthday bash on his own Instagram account, writing: "50 and feeling good! Birthday recap part 1. Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community." Aniston, who did not feature in any of the snaps, liked the post.
The actress — who was previously married to Brad Pitt, 61, from 2000 until 2005, and Justin Theroux, 54, from 2011 until 2017 — set off romance rumors with Curtis when they were glimpsed on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, over Fourth of July weekend.
Birthday Bash
They took their blossoming relationship to the next level recently when he supported her at the season three premiere of her Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.
Aniston's friends and followers appeared thrilled for the actress — who recently opened up about her secret 20-year battle to have a baby — with one writing on her new post: "This version of you is my fav! Healthy, happy, successful and in love! You really deserve this Jen!"
Her pal Amy Schumer wrote: "Beautiful couple. Healing kind angels."
Olivia Munn and Leslie Mann both left heart emojis on the post.
Aniston’s public declaration comes after Curtis recently made a rare comment about their romance.
Finding Love
This week he took part in a Q&A where he answered the question: "How to find love at 42?" from a fan.
He replied saying: "That's a great question, same as you do at 22 and 32 but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity.
"You're not old. First love yourself and recognize that you are the perfect age.
"And that life is not over at 42. When you are 62 and 72, you will look back at 42 and wish that you were that age.
"So start now. Go out, open yourself to love. Make eye contact and smile. Connect with people, and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetize more love to you."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Aniston’s expensive tastes and attachment to material possessions was driving a wedge between the couple.
A source said: "Jen is going to keep living the way she has since the '90s. She's 56 and she figures she's earned the right to a huge house, a big staff, and endless ways to capitalize on her global fame to keep the money rolling in.
"But she and Jim are from totally different worlds. Even the idea of a full-time assistant is a tough concept for somebody as self-reliant as Jim."