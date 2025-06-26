EXCLUSIVE: Drew Carey 'Knee Deep in Mid-Life Crisis' After He Lived it Up In Vegas With OnlyFans Model

Party-loving Drew Carey has been whooping it up in Las Vegas, where he’s wooing an OnlyFans model half his age — but RadarOnline.com can reveal friends fear the lonely Price Is Right host is mired in a late-life crisis!

The 67-year-old funnyman was caught partying and flirting with young babes until 6am at an electronic music fest in Sin City in May, and an insider said: "People around him are worried he’s not doing it in a very healthy way.

"Staying up until the early morning at a music festival where all kinds of shenanigans are going on is not a good look, especially for someone who quit drinking and overhauled his entire life when his health became jeopardized."

Weeks before, the crew-cut quizmaster was spotted wooing former Penthouse model Niki Skyler, 37, on a cozy lunch date.