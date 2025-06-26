Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Drew Carey 'Knee Deep in Mid-Life Crisis' After He Lived it Up In Vegas With OnlyFans Model

drew carey mid life crisis vegas onlyfans model
Source: MEGA

Drew Carey is said to be knee-deep in a mid-life crisis.

June 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Party-loving Drew Carey has been whooping it up in Las Vegas, where he’s wooing an OnlyFans model half his age — but RadarOnline.com can reveal friends fear the lonely Price Is Right host is mired in a late-life crisis!

The 67-year-old funnyman was caught partying and flirting with young babes until 6am at an electronic music fest in Sin City in May, and an insider said: "People around him are worried he’s not doing it in a very healthy way.

"Staying up until the early morning at a music festival where all kinds of shenanigans are going on is not a good look, especially for someone who quit drinking and overhauled his entire life when his health became jeopardized."

Weeks before, the crew-cut quizmaster was spotted wooing former Penthouse model Niki Skyler, 37, on a cozy lunch date.

Health Worries

drew carey mid life crisis vegas onlyfans model
Source: DREWFROMTV/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Carey is at the center of fears his health will take a turn for the worse if he keeps partying.

The budding romance is his first since his former fiancée, Amie Harwick, was tragically murdered in 2020 by an ex-boyfriend, leaving Carey devastated.

Still, the once-tubby comic dropped more than 80 pounds by limiting carbs and with regular gym workouts that helped him kick his type 2 diabetes to the curb.

"Friends are proud of his progress, but he seems to be putting himself in dangerous situations where he might be tempted to regress," an insider said – adding: "Staying out until the wee hours is a red flag at his age."

Sin City Blow-Outs

drew carey mid life crisis vegas onlyfans model
Source: MEGA

Insiders warn Carey is playing with fire by partying with a wild Vegas crowd.

During a January 2024 appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Carey revealed his mental health battle as a teen included "two suicide attempts" at 18 and in his early 20s.

They were "calls for help. I was so mad that everybody was having a good time, and I was just tired of my life and who’s gonna miss me?" he admitted.

Despite his career success, he noted: "I have a lot of that still."

Now, sources said his partying is a warning signal to his pals.

"People understand he is lonely and feels he’s missing out on fun, but they’re advising him that he’s playing with fire by partying with this wild crowd," said the source.

"That’s very worrying."

