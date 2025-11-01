'Stranger Things' Shock: Millie Bobby Brown Accuses Her TV Dad David Harbour of Bullying as Netflix Launches Internal Probe

David Harbour has faced serious allegations from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who is said to have accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season, RadarOnline.com can report.

Harbour, 50, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint.

While the outcome of that investigation remains undisclosed, the claims did not involve any sexual misconduct.