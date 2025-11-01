Your tip
Millie Bobby Brown

'Stranger Things' Shock: Millie Bobby Brown Accuses Her TV Dad David Harbour of Bullying as Netflix Launches Internal Probe

Composite photo of Millie Boddy Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown accused David Harbour of 'bullying and harassment' allegations.

Profile Image

Nov. 1 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

David Harbour has faced serious allegations from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who is said to have accused him of "bullying and harassing" her on set ahead of the show's much-anticipated fifth and final season, RadarOnline.com can report.

Harbour, 50, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint.

While the outcome of that investigation remains undisclosed, the claims did not involve any sexual misconduct.

Mille Bobby Brown's Claim

stranger things millie bobby brown david harbour bullying netflix probe
Source: MEGA

Brown is said to have filed a formal complaint before filming the fifth and final season.

A source revealed, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

Netflix declined to comment on any investigation, but insiders said the streaming giant was determined to keep the focus on the show's finale rather than off-screen controversy.

"It will be a theatrical event," a Netflix source said. "Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

The Final Season of 'Stranger Things'

stranger things millie bobby brown david harbour bullying netflix probe
Source: MEGA

Netflix declined to comment but insiders say the streamer wants to keep the focus on the upcoming finale.

Brown, now 20 and one of Hollywood's most bankable young stars with an estimated fortune of $50 million, reportedly had a personal representative with her on set throughout filming of the final series.

The first half of the last season is set to drop later this month, with a second release scheduled over Christmas and the final episode premiering simultaneously in cinemas and on Netflix on December 31.

The streaming platform is banking on the two-part finale to deliver one of its biggest global events yet. "It's unfortunate that Mr Harbour's personal woes have hit the headlines at a time when Stranger Things fans were looking forward to a global celebration to mark the end of the groundbreaking show," one insider said.

David Harbour's Personal Drama

stranger things millie bobby brown david harbour bullying netflix probe
Source: MEGA

Harbour’s estranged wife, Lily Allen, reportedly supported him during the 'brutal' investigation.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harbour, who is estranged from his wife, British singer-songwriter Lily Allen, has also faced reports of infidelity.

Allen's new album, "West End Girl", has earned some of the strongest reviews of her career, but also lays bare the heartbreak and betrayal that led to the couple's split last December.

"Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time," a source close to the couple said of the Netflix inquiry. However, Allen's album has also reignited speculation about Harbour's alleged affairs.

New Orleans costume designer Natalie Tippett was identified as Madeline, the woman referenced in Allen's song of the same name, which includes real-life text exchanges between Allen and her husband's mistress. While Allen did not deny the story, she later clarified that Madeline was a "composite" of several women Harbour had been involved with.

"Lily went through a lot of pain in private. There were a lot of tears, a lot of angst. She created some of her best art out of that pain," a source said. "She's in a great place now and not seeking revenge. She's really happy and delighted with her fans' response to the album."

