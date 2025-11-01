EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Sarah Ferguson's Bitter Princess Diana-Linked Reason She Thinks She 'Deserves' Another Free Home From Royal Family
Nov. 1 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson believes she "deserves" another royal home after years of feeling overshadowed by the late Princess Diana – and friends tell RadarOnline.com her sense of injustice has reignited tensions within the family as she faces being moved out of Royal Lodge.
The 65-year-old, who still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at the 30-room Windsor estate, is said to be furious her future in royal property now hangs in the balance following the King's efforts to streamline royal spending and punish the pair over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
'Entitled' to a Royal Residence
Sources claim she's insisting on being rehoused on Crown Estate land – reportedly setting her sights on Adelaide Cottage, the four-bedroom home currently occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"Sarah genuinely believes she's entitled to live out her days in a royal residence," said an insider. "She's never stopped measuring herself against Diana. In her mind, she got a raw deal in the divorce and has spent years feeling punished for not being the one the public adored."
Ferguson and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008, despite divorcing in 1996. But under new arrangements, Andrew – who has agreed to vacate the property amid growing backlash over his reported "peppercorn rent" deal – is expected to move into Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes' former home. Ferguson, meanwhile, is lobbying to be granted Adelaide Cottage once Prince William and Princess Kate relocate to the larger Forest Lodge nearby.
Insiders say Fergie views the move as a way to "finally stand on her own two feet" after years of being tied to her ex-husband's fate.
But palace sources insist such a demand has not been well received by King Charles.
"The King's facing mounting pressure to prove he's serious about transparency," said one courtier.
"Sarah asking for another grace-and-favor home right now – when spending is under the microscope and Andrew's behavior is being debated in Parliament – is incredibly badly timed."
Diana Envy and Decades of Resentment
Ferguson's belief she "deserves" compensation dates back decades, according to those close to her. "She's often complained that her divorce payout was tiny compared with Diana's," said another source. "She's convinced Diana was celebrated for leaving, while she's been penalized for staying loyal. That resentment's been simmering for years – and it's driving this latest dispute."
Royal commentators have also branded Ferguson's attitude "tone deaf" and "out of touch." A former palace adviser said: "It's astonishing that she still thinks she has a claim to a taxpayer-funded home. She hasn't carried out royal duties in decades and has caused the family plenty of embarrassment. Wanting her own cottage at Windsor just proves she's as detached from reality as Andrew."
A Strained Separation
Despite being officially divorced, Ferguson and Andrew's living arrangements have long raised eyebrows. Their decision to separate residences for the first time in almost two decades is seen as a rare acknowledgment of strain.
"They've both been feeling the strain this year," said a family source.
"Sarah's craving some independence, and Andrew's desperate for peace and privacy. But the idea of them each getting their own royal home hasn't exactly been met with enthusiasm – it's landed terribly."
The controversy comes as the House of Commons faces growing calls to debate Andrew's conduct, his property arrangements, and the question of whether his dukedom should be stripped by law.
While the British Government has resisted dedicating time for such a discussion, some minsters in the U.K. have signaled they may force the issue in an upcoming session.
Out of Goodwill
For now, Ferguson is said to be clinging to the belief that history – and sympathy – will be on her side. "She truly believes she's been wronged ever since the Diana years," said a source.
"But as far as the Palace is concerned, Sarah's run out of goodwill – and there are no more royal houses left for her to claim."