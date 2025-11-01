EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Sarah Ferguson's Bitter Princess Diana-Linked Reason She Thinks She 'Deserves' Another Free Home From Royal Family

Sources claim she's insisting on being rehoused on Crown Estate land – reportedly setting her sights on Adelaide Cottage, the four-bedroom home currently occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Sarah genuinely believes she's entitled to live out her days in a royal residence," said an insider. "She's never stopped measuring herself against Diana. In her mind, she got a raw deal in the divorce and has spent years feeling punished for not being the one the public adored."

Ferguson and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008, despite divorcing in 1996. But under new arrangements, Andrew – who has agreed to vacate the property amid growing backlash over his reported "peppercorn rent" deal – is expected to move into Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes' former home. Ferguson, meanwhile, is lobbying to be granted Adelaide Cottage once Prince William and Princess Kate relocate to the larger Forest Lodge nearby.

Insiders say Fergie views the move as a way to "finally stand on her own two feet" after years of being tied to her ex-husband's fate.

But palace sources insist such a demand has not been well received by King Charles.

"The King's facing mounting pressure to prove he's serious about transparency," said one courtier.

"Sarah asking for another grace-and-favor home right now – when spending is under the microscope and Andrew's behavior is being debated in Parliament – is incredibly badly timed."