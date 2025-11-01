Your tip
MAGA Meltdown! Megyn Kelly Turns on Sydney Sweeney After ‘See-Through Gown’ Red Carpet Moment That Set the Internet on Fire

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly publicly criticized Sydney Sweeney on her podcast.

Profile Image

Nov. 1 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A storm is brewing in conservative circles as right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly unleashed a scathing critique of Sydney Sweeney following the actress's headline-grabbing red carpet appearance, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I object to this," Kelly declared on her Megyn Kelly Show podcast Thursday, October 30, condemning Sweeney's silver Christian Cowan corset gown worn to Variety's "Power of Women" event. "I disapprove of the dress because it's completely see-through."

The Red-Carpet Dress

maga meltdown megyn kelly sydney sweeney see through gown
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly said she “disapproved” of the actress’s completely see-through silver corset dress.

The revealing ensemble, which left little to the imagination, caused online searches for "Sydney Sweeney silver dress" to skyrocket by more than 800 percent overnight, making her the top-trending celebrity in the U.S.

Sweeney defended her choice, telling outlets, "I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and flaunt what they've got, because you shouldn't have to apologize or hide in any room."

But Kelly wasn't buying it. "She overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy's hope to be the one who actually sees them for real," she said.

Kelly and Sweeney

maga meltdown megyn kelly sydney sweeney see through gown
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show

Kelly insisted she remains “a Sydney Sweeney fan.”

Just months earlier, Kelly had praised Sweeney as MAGA's favorite sex symbol, lauding her steamy American Eagle ad campaign that featured the slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

"These ads say 'hotness is back', and that is important in 2025," Kelly wrote at the time. "Finally, we have an actual woman with amazing breasts and an obviously kick-a-- body who is in her jeans, and it is wonderful."

The ad campaign itself stirred major controversy, with critics accusing the brand of flirting with eugenics-era imagery, given the "jeans/genes" pun and Sweeney's blond, blue-eyed appearance. The left decried it as a disturbing nod to "Aryan ideals", while conservatives hailed it as a satirical jab at woke culture.

Fox News reportedly mentioned the campaign more than 180 times in four days, while White House Communications Director Steve Cheung dismissed the backlash as "cancel culture run amok".

Vice President J.D. Vance quipped, "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," while Senator Ted Cruz lambasted the "crazy left" for "coming out against beautiful women."

Kelly's Theory

maga meltdown megyn kelly sydney sweeney see through gown
Source: MEGA

Sweeney defended her look, telling outlets: “I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and flaunt what they’ve got."

Despite the uproar, Kelly insists she remains "a Sydney Sweeney fan", suggesting the actress may have been misled into donning the see-through gown.

"I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, 'Now we'll take it next level,'" Kelly said. "And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it."

