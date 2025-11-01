EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Biggest Pop Stars Slams Michael Jackson — 'He Was a B------ to Me'

"The toughest part was maybe they idolized someone who was a c--- to me," Maitreya said.

"It was difficult for me to tell my kids that the same Michael Jackson who is a hero to this part of your youth – I had to deal with that b------. I had to deal with the reality of how, once he became the financial entity that he became, he became far more important in the grand scheme of things than I ever would have become to that situation."

Maitreya, whose debut album Introducing the Hardline According to… sold more than a million copies in its first three days, was hailed in 1987 as the next great pop icon – a blend of Prince, George Michael, and Jackson himself. But the singer says his career was quietly sabotaged by forces beyond his control, with Jackson allegedly leveraging his dominance at Sony to limit competition from his rising label mate.

"I don't have any empirical evidence that I can point to in a court of law and say his fingerprints were all over some of this," he admitted. "But of course, he wasn't very comfortable with me."