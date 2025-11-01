Your tip
Bruce Springsteen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Brutal Regime Bruce Springsteen Sticks to So He Can Stay Trim at 76

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen’s strict diet and workout routine kept him in top shape at age 76.

Nov. 1 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Bruce Springsteen may be 76, but his physique and stamina suggest a man half his age – the result of what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "brutal, military-style" routine that keeps the Boss lean, sharp, and stage-ready.

Those close to him say the Born in the U.S.A. legend's strict fitness and diet regime is as intense as any rock tour he's ever done, with the star pushing himself to extremes most would find impossible.

A Spartan Lifestyle

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen kept a brutal military-style fitness routine at 76.

The New Jersey icon, who wrapped one of the biggest world tours of his career earlier this year – more than 100 shows, 4.9 million tickets sold, and over $500 million in revenue – is said to follow a spartan lifestyle that's both physically and mentally punishing.

He eats only one meal a day, trains six days a week, and still performs three-hour concerts that leave even his much younger bandmates gasping for air.

"Bruce runs on pure discipline," said one longtime associate. "There's nothing easy about it – it's relentless. Bruce eats just once a day, trains constantly, and sticks to an incredibly strict diet. He says it keeps him sharp, but really, it's a punishing routine that pushes him to his limits."

The One-Meal-a-Day Diet

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

He ate one meal a day to stay lean and sharp on tour.

Springsteen has been open about his approach to food, saying earlier this year: "I have a bit of fruit in the morning and then I have dinner in the evening. It keeps me lean and mean." He's also said diet accounts for "90 percent of the game" when it comes to staying in shape. The singer's one-meal-a-day plan – known as the OMAD diet – has inspired other musicians, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, who reportedly adopted it after seeing Springsteen's remarkable condition.

A member of his touring crew said: "Bruce's stamina doesn't just happen – he works for it. He's unbelievably disciplined, won't go near junk food, hardly ever drinks, and still hits the gym after performing for hours. It's an exhausting routine for anyone, especially at his age."

Anthony Almonte, Springsteen's percussionist and backing vocalist, confirmed as much in last year's Road Diary documentary.

"This guy gives out three hours of concert, and the next morning, he's in the gym," he said. "It's pretty impressive."

Relentless Training and Focus

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

His stylist Chris McMillan kept his signature haircut in shape

Gym-goers in Springsteen's home state have also spotted the singer at local fitness centers or swimming off the Jersey Shore, where he keeps up his endurance through open-water swims. One local said: "You'll see him at dawn walking into the gym, headphones in, completely focused. He doesn't socialize – it's all business."

The Boss' famously rugged look is also carefully maintained. He shares a stylist with Jennifer Aniston – Los Angeles hairdresser Chris McMillan – who keeps his signature swept-back cut in check when he's in California. But beneath the style, insiders say the commitment runs deeper than vanity.

"Bruce's routine isn't about vanity – it's about maintaining balance," said another source close to the star. "He's battled depression, exhaustion, and the strain of decades on the road. Sticking to such a strict regimen helps him stay grounded, but it's intense – and some of his friends think he's driving himself too hard."

The Cost of Discipline

Bruce Springsteen & Jeremy Allen White.
Source: MEGA

Bruce spoke openly about battling depression throughout his life.

Indeed, Springsteen has spoken candidly about his lifelong struggle with depression, telling the BBC in 2016: "I've developed some skills that help me in dealing with it, but still, it is a powerful, powerful thing."

While others his age embrace retirement, Springsteen continues to train like an athlete, perform like a 25-year-old, and live by a regimen that few could endure.

One friend said: "He's the most relentless worker in rock, but that level of discipline takes a real toll. It's a harsh, unforgiving routine, yet Bruce thrives on it. He wouldn't slow down even if you begged him to."

