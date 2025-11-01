EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Brutal Regime Bruce Springsteen Sticks to So He Can Stay Trim at 76

Springsteen has been open about his approach to food, saying earlier this year: "I have a bit of fruit in the morning and then I have dinner in the evening. It keeps me lean and mean." He's also said diet accounts for "90 percent of the game" when it comes to staying in shape. The singer's one-meal-a-day plan – known as the OMAD diet – has inspired other musicians, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, who reportedly adopted it after seeing Springsteen's remarkable condition.

A member of his touring crew said: "Bruce's stamina doesn't just happen – he works for it. He's unbelievably disciplined, won't go near junk food, hardly ever drinks, and still hits the gym after performing for hours. It's an exhausting routine for anyone, especially at his age."

Anthony Almonte, Springsteen's percussionist and backing vocalist, confirmed as much in last year's Road Diary documentary.

"This guy gives out three hours of concert, and the next morning, he's in the gym," he said. "It's pretty impressive."