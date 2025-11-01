Revealed: The Surprising Reason Queen Elizabeth Wouldn't Have Stripped Disgraced Andrew of His Royal Title Despite Disturbing Epstein Scandal

The decision comes amid the fallout from Andrew's continued scandalous ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which has left the royal family facing intense scrutiny.

"Charles must know how much booting Andrew out of the royal family would have hurt his mother, the late queen," Andersen added. "I can't imagine Elizabeth II would have ever gone this far — not ever."

Andrew, 65, was famously known as the queen's "favorite" child, a status that Andersen argues held true "to the very end" of her life.

"She did what she could to protect him," Andersen said.