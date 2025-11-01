'Rapid Aging' Shock: Doctor Sounds Alarm as Billionaire Elon Musk Appears 'Old, Tired and Drained' in New Joe Rogan Interview
Nov. 1 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
A leading physician has raised concerns over Elon Musk's health, citing visible signs of "rapid aging" following the billionaire's recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, RadarOnline.com can report.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York-based physician, told outlets that Musk, 54, appeared "old, tired and drained" during his eighth appearance on Rogan's show, released Friday, October 31.
"Even at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, he was fresher-faced compared to now," Fischer said. "The exposure, the stress and the controversy appear to have aged him physically and emotionally."
Accelerated Aging
Though Fischer has not examined or treated Musk, he warned that signs of accelerated aging often go beyond physical appearance.
"It puts you at risk of heart attacks and strokes," he explained. "Being stressed all the time floods the body with cortisol and adrenaline, which accelerates wear and tear on the heart and makes blood clots more likely."
The doctor added that chronic stress impairs the body's ability to process nutrients effectively. "Chronic stress also reduces nutrient absorption, so essential vitamins and antioxidants aren't used effectively, causing the 'rusting' of cells," he said. "Poor sleep and eating poorly when you're stressed only make it worse."
Elevated Cortisol Levels
Fischer noted that high levels of stress hormones break down collagen — the protein responsible for skin firmness and elasticity — leading to dull, sagging skin, dark circles, and premature wrinkles. Stress, he said, also disrupts sleep and damages the brain over time.
Elevated cortisol levels can shrink the hippocampus, the brain's memory center, and weaken neural connections. "That makes it harder to focus, retain information, and process emotions," the doctor said, contributing to an appearance of exhaustion and decline.
While Musk's stamina appeared intact during his three-hour conversation with Rogan, Fischer observed that "his signature awkward pauses seemed more labored." He attributed this to the strain of Musk's growing responsibilities in both politics and business.
"I don't think he was ready for the overwhelming stress of winding up in the middle of international politics over the past few years," Fischer said. "People who used to love him are now deeply upset with him, it's very draining, and he's got his companies to run at the same time."
Musk's Political Shift
Once admired by progressives as a clean-energy visionary, Musk's political leanings have shifted sharply. A former self-described Democrat who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, he moved decisively to the right after acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as "X".
By mid-2024, his online presence had become aligned with conservative causes, and by early 2025, he had joined the Trump administration as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting federal bureaucracy.