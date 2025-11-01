'Rapid Aging' Shock: Doctor Sounds Alarm as Billionaire Elon Musk Appears 'Old, Tired and Drained' in New Joe Rogan Interview

A leading physician has raised concerns over Elon Musk's health, citing visible signs of "rapid aging" following the billionaire's recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York-based physician, told outlets that Musk, 54, appeared "old, tired and drained" during his eighth appearance on Rogan's show, released Friday, October 31.

"Even at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, he was fresher-faced compared to now," Fischer said. "The exposure, the stress and the controversy appear to have aged him physically and emotionally."