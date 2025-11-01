Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Move Over, Jimmy Kimmel! Gasbag Greg Gutfeld Plotting to Cash In on Late-night Host's Suspension Fallout

Photo of Greg Gutfeld, Jimmy Kimmel
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Will Greg Gutfeld make his big move following Jimmy Kimmel's suspension drama?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 1 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Gasbag Greg Gutfeld smells blood in the water in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension and is plotting to use the controversy to reap a windfall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, Disney, the owner of ABC, yanked Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air in the wake of comments the 57-year-old talk show host made about the suspected killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Even after the show resumed taping a week later, several ABC's affiliate stations balked at carrying it, before eventually relenting.

Greg Gutfeld Looking to Make His Move?

Photo of Greg Gutfeld
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

An insider claimed Gutfeld sees Kimmel's suspension as a chance to capitalize on late-night TV turmoil.

The 61-year-old host of Fox News' Gutfeld! is closely following the situation – and calculating how he can profit from the changing landscape of late-night TV.

"Greg's been riding the rightward shift in the nation's political leanings to his advantage," an insider claimed. "He also knows that the traditional late-night shows are dying, with ratings declining for all of his competitors."

Said the source: "The way he sees it, his politics make him the flavor of the moment – and he intends to use that to line his pockets."

Gutfeld V. Kimmel

Photo of Greg Gutfeld
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Gutfeld has reignited his feud with Kimmel after mocking ABC's suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

Gutfeld applauded ABC for suspending Kimmel, saying, "I hate to tell you, buddy, but the guy who shot and killed Charlie Kirk was more likely a fan of yours." The comment just added more fuel to the long-running feud between the two.

"Greg being Greg, he's all about using this situation to his advantage," the insider said. "He really thinks Kimmel's comedown is a prime opportunity for him!"

Insiders said while others at Fox are enjoying seeing Kimmel taken down a few pegs, Gutfeld's glee is completely self-serving.

Gutfeld Thinks He's the Best

Photo of Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters
Source: MEGA; FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Cohosting with Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, Gutfeld boasted about his success amid growing Fox dominance.

"He's bragging about how great he is compared to the other hosts," the source claimed. "He really believes his own hype. He's walking around feeling very smug and important and looking to cash in."

Gutfeld currently has two top-rated shows on Fox News – in addition to Gutfeld!, he cohosts The Five with Dana Perino and Jesse Watters along alternating with cohosts Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr.

Added the insider: "Maybe he'll even add another show to his impressive résumé. There's nothing he can't do, in his mind at least."

