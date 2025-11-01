EXCLUSIVE: Move Over, Jimmy Kimmel! Gasbag Greg Gutfeld Plotting to Cash In on Late-night Host's Suspension Fallout

Gasbag Greg Gutfeld smells blood in the water in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension and is plotting to use the controversy to reap a windfall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, Disney, the owner of ABC, yanked Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air in the wake of comments the 57-year-old talk show host made about the suspected killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Even after the show resumed taping a week later, several ABC's affiliate stations balked at carrying it, before eventually relenting.