Royal Humiliation: The Explosive Palace Dossier That Finally Ended Disgraced Former Prince Andrew and Fergie's Reign

Prince William, sources say, has been "smouldering on the sidelines" ever since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released a self-aggrandizing statement earlier this month, claiming he would "put my duty to my family and country first" and "no longer use the honours which have been conferred on me." His refusal to accept any wrongdoing — and his attempt to portray himself as honorable — "stuck horribly in the nation's collective craw," one insider said.

Queen Camilla, too, was reportedly "really riled" by Andrew's earlier statement and had urged the King to act or risk "irreparable institutional damage" to the monarchy. Her frustration, combined with an "explosive" 30-year dossier detailing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's activities, is said to have been the final straw.

According to palace insiders, William has been the loudest voice calling for Andrew's exile. "He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement, making him seem very honourable," said one source.