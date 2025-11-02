Royal Humiliation: The Explosive Palace Dossier That Finally Ended Disgraced Former Prince Andrew and Fergie's Reign
Nov. 2 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
After weeks of mounting pressure from within the royal family, King Charles has finally confronted what insiders call "the Andrew problem", RadarOnline.com can report
A royal insider claimed that the King had come to realize "the problem was not going to disappear," prompting decisive action against his beleaguered brother.
The Dossier
Prince William, sources say, has been "smouldering on the sidelines" ever since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor released a self-aggrandizing statement earlier this month, claiming he would "put my duty to my family and country first" and "no longer use the honours which have been conferred on me." His refusal to accept any wrongdoing — and his attempt to portray himself as honorable — "stuck horribly in the nation's collective craw," one insider said.
Queen Camilla, too, was reportedly "really riled" by Andrew's earlier statement and had urged the King to act or risk "irreparable institutional damage" to the monarchy. Her frustration, combined with an "explosive" 30-year dossier detailing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's activities, is said to have been the final straw.
According to palace insiders, William has been the loudest voice calling for Andrew's exile. "He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement, making him seem very honourable," said one source.
Years of Scandals
This latest move marks the fourth time in recent years that the King, 76, has tried to contain the fallout surrounding his younger brother. He was reportedly among those who encouraged Andrew to appear on BBC's Newsnight in 2019 — an interview that became a public relations disaster. At the time, Charles, then Prince of Wales, believed Andrew's declarations of innocence and thought the interview would "clear the air". The insider said, "That ended in disaster and woe betide anyone who mentions his involvement now."
In 2022, as the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee approached, Charles again attempted to close the matter by pushing Andrew to settle Virginia Giuffre's civil sex assault claim out of court — a settlement reportedly funded by Charles and the Queen, totaling $12 million.
But the scandal has only deepened. The release of Andrew Lownie's Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York and Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, detailing her alleged encounters with Andrew when she was 17, has reignited public outrage. Palace officials, after obtaining advance copies, were reportedly shaken — particularly Queen Camilla, a long-time advocate against sexual abuse.
Epstein Documents
The final blow came as new Epstein documents surfaced in the U.S., implicating Andrew in continued contact with the disgraced financier. One leaked 2011 email from Andrew to Epstein read: "We are in this together," and expressed a desire to "play some more soon."
Even then, sources say, the King remained torn, maintaining his late mother's belief that Andrew was "innocent until proven guilty". But with the monarchy's reputation at stake — and the "explosive" dossier looming — Charles has finally grasped the nettle.