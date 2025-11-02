EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Was 'Plunged Into Panic For Future of Monarchy' If Prince William's First Child Had Been a Girl

King Charles was thrown into panic over the future of the British monarchy when he learned Prince William and Kate Middleton were expecting their first child, fearing the stability of the royal line could be shaken if their baby was a girl.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the claim is made in Power and the Palace, a newly released book by royal author and former correspondent Valentine Row, which details Charles' intense behind-the-scenes concerns before the 2013 birth of Prince George.

At the time, still the Prince of Wales, Charles is said to have worried about the implications of the then-proposed Succession to the Crown Bill – legislation ending centuries of male-preference primogeniture.