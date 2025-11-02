Offset Accused of Beating Down Security Guard at L.A. Dispensary — Rapper Hit with Assault Lawsuit While Divorce With Cardi B Explodes

In September, Cardi announced she is expecting her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 31. The 33-year-old Grammy winner already shares three children with Offset.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Cardi revealed her pregnancy, saying: "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

She added, "I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do."

The Bodak Yellow rapper said her baby is due in February.