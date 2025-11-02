Offset Accused of Beating Down Security Guard at L.A. Dispensary — Rapper Hit with Assault Lawsuit While Divorce With Cardi B Explodes
Nov. 2 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Migos rapper Offset is facing a new legal battle after a security guard accused him of assault and battery during an alleged altercation at a Los Angeles dispensary earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the lawsuit, the hip-hop star — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — is being sued by security guard Jim Sanchez for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The incident reportedly occurred in March at MedMen LAX.
The lawsuit
Sanchez claims that Offset, 33, became aggressive after being asked to show identification. He alleges the Stir Fry hitmaker "became hostile, verbally confrontational and physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face." The complaint also alleges that several individuals accompanying Offset "further assaulted and battered" Sanchez during the altercation.
The guard said the incident left him with severe headaches and neck pain, requiring paramedics to transport him to the hospital.
Denied the Allegations
Offset's representatives have denied the allegations, telling outlets that the security guard was the aggressor — claiming he rushed toward the rapper and even spat on him, sparking the confrontation.
Offset allegedly punched the guard, who then retaliated by using a can of mace on the rapper and his entourage.
The lawsuit comes as Offset navigates a turbulent personal life, including a bitter divorce from Cardi B.
Cardi B
In September, Cardi announced she is expecting her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 31. The 33-year-old Grammy winner already shares three children with Offset.
During an appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Cardi revealed her pregnancy, saying: "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."
She added, "I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do."
The Bodak Yellow rapper said her baby is due in February.
Divorce
Earlier this year, Cardi also claimed during an explosive rant on X Spaces that Offset had "harassed" and threatened to kill her amid their contentious divorce. She alleged he contacted bloggers to "troll" her and even sent messages to his girlfriend, "begging" and making threats against himself and her.
Cardi and Offset secretly married in 2017 but have faced multiple separations. She filed for divorce for the third time in July 2024. The pair previously split in 2018 following cheating rumors, though they briefly reconciled before ultimately parting ways again.