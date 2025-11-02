EXCLUSIVE: Pack of Killer Whales Attack Boat Filled With Tourists Threatening to Sink Vessel... Before Passengers Poured Vinegar Into the Water to Scare Off the Orcas

The classic book Moby Dick features an enraged, giant white whale that rams and sinks a ship – and four terrified gals and their captain thought they were going to share the same fate when ferocious orcas attacked their sailing yacht, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elise Wurschmidt and her three girlfriends, all 20 and from Norway, thought they were goners when a pair of killer whales suddenly began smashing into the side of their tourist boat, the Nova Vida, off the coast of Lisbon, Portugal, on September 13, threatening to sink it.

"We turned on the engine and some minutes later, the [steering] wheel just starts to spin uncontrolled," she recalled. "We figured something might be wrong, and then on the side of the boat, we could just see a huge orca."