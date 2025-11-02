Your tip
Nicole Kidman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Failed Marriage — Country Singer Was 'Tired of Hearing' Actress 'Rave About Her Sexual Reawakening and Animal Attraction to Co-stars'

Keith Urban Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban grew tired of Nicole Kidman raving about her on-set sexual reawakening and co-star attraction.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is "feeling betrayed and shattered" by the seemingly sudden end of her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the union has been a showmance for some time and that she played a big role in the shocking split.

"He was tired of hearing her rave about her sexual reawakening and animal attraction to her costars and has been living his own life," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Sources said 57-year-old country crooner Urban pulled out of the marriage in June and moved into his own pad in Nashville while Kidman, 58, stayed home, trying to hide the split from the public before filing for divorce on September 30.

Quietly Working Out Divorce Details

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Harris Dickinson's steamy scenes with Nicole Kidman in 'Babygirl' reportedly fueled tensions in her marriage.

"They were using the time apart to quietly and amicably work out the details of the divorce," said a source.

Daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, will reportedly spend 306 days with their mom and 59 days with their dad going forward.

Insiders said Kidman greased the skids for the split with her passionate public boasts about her hot costars.

Jaws dropped last year when Kidman said she was "so turned on" doing sex scenes with 28-year-old costar Harris Dickinson for the erotic drama Babygirl that she had to temporarily hit the brakes on production.

Zac Efron's on-screen romance with Kidman in 'A Family Affair' drew fresh scrutiny from insiders.
Source: MEGA

Zac Efron's on-screen romance with Kidman in 'A Family Affair' drew fresh scrutiny from insiders.

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm anymore,'" she confessed.

"I don't care if I am never touched again in my life ... it was almost like a burnout."

She said she found it "liberating" to play such a "raw and dangerous" character.

She also praised much-younger hunk Zac Efron, 37, for their on-screen romantic moments while shooting the Netflix rom-com movie A Family Affair.

And in July, Keith apparently hung up during a radio interview Down Under when he was asked about watching her shoot steamy scenes.

Rumors Of Keith's New Fling

Photo of Keith Urban. Maggie Baugh
Source: MEGA; @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Country singer Keith Urban is rumored to be dating 25-year-old bandmate Maggie Baugh after the split.

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question," the producer said on air. "He's gone – see you, Keith!"

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Urban is already canoodling with 25-year-old Maggie Baugh, a member of his band – and even changed some lyrics in a recent performance to include her name.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he set up his own place, the writing was on the wall," noted one source. "People close to Keith felt like the split was inevitable."

